Iowa Senate approves constitutional amendment stating there is no right to abortion

By Raymond Wolfe
Live Action News
 8 days ago
(LifeSiteNews) – Iowa senators approved a proposed constitutional amendment [last] week declaring that the state constitution does not include a right to abortion. The Senate passed the measure 30-18 on Wednesday [5/19], after the House approved it 54-38 the previous day. “To defend the dignity of all human life and protect unborn children, we the people of the State of Iowa declare that this Constitution does not recognize, grant, or secure a right to abortion or require the public funding of abortion,” the proposed amendment states.

Live Action News is the publishing arm of Live Action, publishing pro-life news and commentary from a pro-life perspective. Live Action is an organization dedicated to ending abortion and advancing human rights.

 https://www.liveaction.org/news/
