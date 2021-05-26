Cancel
California State

Restaurant owner Todd Brown says California needs to follow the science and open now

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePACIFIC BEACH (KUSI)- Owner of Bub’s at the Beach joined KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon on Good Morning San Diego to discuss how business is doing now that we’re seeing the State start to open up. Although business is going well, restaurant owners are still struggling to get people to come back...

