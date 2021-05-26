Cancel
Kentucky State

The Latest: Kentucky prepares for full capacity for football

By The Associated Press
960 The Ref
 13 days ago
The Latest on the effects of the coronavirus outbreak on sports around the world:

Kentucky plans to open Kroger Field to full capacity for Wildcats football games this fall along with restoring other fan activities and traditions.

Attendance was limited to 20% last season in the 61,000-seat stadium with multiple coronavirus protocols in place. A release on Wednesday from the school said the intent is to return to a traditional game-day environment based on updated guidance from local and national authorities and current information.

Athletic director Mitch Barnhart says that means the “return of bands, cheerleaders, tailgating and everything that goes along with college football Saturdays.”

The home of the Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets will now permit 10,500 fans for playoff games, which is 57.3% of the overall venue capacity at Ball Arena.

Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) announced Wednesday it had received approval to raise attendance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, along with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment.

The capacity was limited to 7,750 fans for the Avalanche’s opening two games of the Stanley Cup playoffs as they swept a first-round series with St. Louis. It was the same capacity when the Nuggets split the first two home games against Portland.

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Athens, GA
WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
Georgia Statewymt.com

Georgia transfer commits to Kentucky

(WYMT) - Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler announced his transfer to Kentucky. Wheeler chose the Cats over LSU, Kansas and Oklahoma State. Wheeler averaged 14.0 points, 7.4 assists, 3.8 rebounds, and 1.7 steals per game while starting 25 of 26 games for the Bulldogs as a sophomore last season.
Kentucky StatePosted by
The Spun

Coach Cal Reacts To Kentucky’s Latest Transfer Addition

The Kentucky men’s basketball program added a talented facilitator from the transfer portal on Monday afternoon, with a commitment from Sahvir Wheeler. Almost nobody was as excited as head coach John Calipari. The Wildcats took advantage of the new rule adopted by the SEC that allows a one-time, intraconference transfer...
Kentucky StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Wheeler chooses Kentucky

ATHENS — Sahvir Wheeler has chosen to follow in the footsteps of basketball greats at traditional powerhouse Kentucky after leading Georgia to a 14-12 record (7-11 SEC) and setting a single-season program record for assists. The 5-foot-8 point guard joins a loaded Wildcats’ program that includes TyTy Washington, the No....
Kentucky Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Ex-Georgia PG Sahvir Wheeler transferring to Kentucky

Former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler is staying in the SEC and transferring to Kentucky, he announced on social media Monday. Wheeler announced on April 20 that he was entering the transfer portal and testing the NBA draft waters. The 5-foot-10 sophomore averaged a team-high 14.0 points and an SEC-leading...
Kansas StateCBS Sports

Ranking college basketball's top committed transfers: Sahvir Wheeler picks Kentucky over LSU, Kansas

Kentucky's roster remake continued on Monday when the Wildcats landed a commitment from former Georgia point guard Sahvir Wheeler. The 5-foot-10 former four-star prospect chose UK over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State after ranking fifth nationally in assists per game at 7.4 last season. Wheeler also averaged 14 points per game for the Bulldogs in the 2020-21 season despite shooting just 22.5% from 3-point range.
Kentucky StateKentucky Kernel

Sahvir Wheeler commits to Kentucky

One week ago, Kentucky had no point guards; now, they have two. Sahvir Wheeler, a transfer from Georgia has announced that he is headed to Lexington. He chose the Wildcats over Kansas, LSU and Oklahoma State. "That's a point guard's dream," Wheeler said to Jeff Goodman of The Field of...
Kentucky Statechatsports.com

Twitter reactions to Sahvir Wheeler rocking Kentucky blue

The Kentucky Wildcats just picked up another commitment for the 2021-22 season, as Georgia transfer Sahvir Wheeler announced he will be rocking Kentucky blue. During the 2020-21 season, Wheeler averaged 14 points, 7.4 assists, and 3.8 rebounds. He not only led the SEC in assists, but he led the league in assists-to-turnover ratio (1.68) showing that he is one of the elite playmakers in the country.