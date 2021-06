With the government’s travel “green list” still looking pretty slim, self-catering properties across the country are booking up fast, with prices surging as a result.For those who don’t want to check into a hotel, there is a budget-friendly alternative – the aparthotel.Long seen as the boring but functional alternative to traditional hotels for business travellers, stylish versions more akin to boutique boltholes have been popping up all over the country in recent years.They come with their own private kitchens, and sometimes even a lounge, which post-lockdown will provide couples and even families with much-needed space in which to bubble. And...