• Kyler Bade won the 200 and 400 dashes and placed second in the long jump to help Plainview-Elgin-Millville win the team title. Leo Silha easily won both the discus and shot put for P-E-M, doing it with spectacular throws of 181-feet-9 and 56-7 1/4, respectively. Both distances are believed to be tops in Class A this season. St. Charles was second among the eight teams.