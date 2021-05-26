Cancel
Animals

WATCH: Grizzly Bear Incident Caught On Camera At Yellowstone National Park

NewsRadio 740 KTRH
NewsRadio 740 KTRH
 16 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Yellowstone National Park officials are investigating an incident involving a tourist and a grizzly bear that took place earlier this month. Darcie Addington shared a video with NBC Montana in which a woman takes a picture of the bears and gets too close to their habitat, causing a bear to charge in her direction.

ktrh.iheart.com
