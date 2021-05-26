Galápagos Tortoise Found Alive From Species Thought To Be Extinct For Over 100 Years

An anonymous reader quotes a report from The New York Times:. Researchers believe they've now pinpointed a previously unknown planetary-scale reset that occurred about 19 million years ago. This extinction event transpired in the world's oceans, and decimated shark populations. The boneless fishes still have not recovered from the damage, the team suggests in a paper published Thursday in Science. Scales cover the bodies -- and even the eyeballs -- of sharks. Known as "dermal denticles," these scales function like protective armor and their ridges also reduce drag as the animals swim, said Elizabeth C. Sibert, an oceanographer and paleontologist at Yale University. These scales are microscopic -- each one is only about the width of a human hair -- but sharks slough off about 100 denticles for each tooth they lose, making them common in the fossil record. This abundance makes them valuable to scientists seeking to understand the past, said Paul Harnik, a paleobiologist at Colgate University, not involved in the research. "It's a sheer numbers game."