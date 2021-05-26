Lumenore Recognized in Leading Research and Advisory Firm’s Overview of 40 Augmented BI Platform Providers
Lumenore, which develops and markets self-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions which require no coding or domain expertise, today announced the company has been included in a recent Forrester Research, Inc. report which provides an overview of 40 augmented BI platform providers. The report, Now Tech: Augmented BI Platforms, Q2 2021, was authored by Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Boris Evelson.martechseries.com