Lumenore Recognized in Leading Research and Advisory Firm’s Overview of 40 Augmented BI Platform Providers

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.