Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Lumenore Recognized in Leading Research and Advisory Firm’s Overview of 40 Augmented BI Platform Providers

By Business Wire
martechseries.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLumenore, which develops and markets self-service business intelligence (BI) and analytics solutions which require no coding or domain expertise, today announced the company has been included in a recent Forrester Research, Inc. report which provides an overview of 40 augmented BI platform providers. The report, Now Tech: Augmented BI Platforms, Q2 2021, was authored by Forrester VP, Principal Analyst Boris Evelson.

martechseries.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marketing Analytics#Analytics Solutions#Business Analytics#Data Analytics#Technology Company#Forrester Research Inc#Lumenore Connect#Martech Interview#Bi Platform Providers#Augmented Bi Platforms#Augmented Bi Report#Advanced Analytics#Marketing Technology News#Actionable Analytics#Sales Data#Cloud#Inc Report#Systems#Technological Knowledge#Chief Technology Officer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
Related
Businessmartechseries.com

ISG Partners with Cognigy to Bring Benefits of Conversational AI to Clients

ISG Automation, the pure-play intelligent automation business of Information Services Group (ISG) , a leading global technology research and advisory firm, said today it has expanded its partner ecosystem by forming a partnership with Cognigy, a provider of conversational AI software for the enterprise. Under the new partnership, ISG Automation...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market Projected to Show Strong Growth | Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft

2021-2030 Report on Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market by Player, Region, Type, Application and Sales Channel is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Customer Relationship Management (CRM) Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Salesforce.com, Adobe, Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Genesys, Zendesk, Pegasystems, HubSpot, Nice Systems, ICIMS, Simplicant, Zoho, Insightly, Freshdesk, Newton Software, Pipedrive, Sage, Infusionsoft, ProsperWorks, NetSuite, TeamWox, SalesNexus, Infor, Salesboom, SugarCRM, IBM, Workbooks, Nimble & UserVoice.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Layout International Partners with Sophi.io to Fully Automate Print Production

Combining Layout International’s NewsPublish and Sophi.io’s smart AI and ML engine reduces the hours long process of print laydown to just minutes. Sophi.io, a suite of AI-powered optimization, prediction and automation tools developed by The Globe and Mail, has partnered with Layout International, a supplier of cutting-edge enterprise technology, to transform print production. Sophi will provide the smart AI/ML technology to fully automate the end-to-end print production workflow to save publishers time and money and enable them to focus on creating high quality content.
Electronicsmartechseries.com

Widex Introduces My Sound: A New Portfolio of AI-enabled Features for Customization of Its Industry-leading Widex MOMENT™ Hearing Aids

Widex My Sound enables the third generation of the company’s artificial intelligence technology, which can now leverage big data to deliver sound profile recommendations to individuals based on thousands of Widex users’ activity and listening intent. Building on the success of the revolutionary, artificial intelligence-based SoundSense Learn technology, Widex USA...
Businessmartechseries.com

Accenture Receives Three ‘Partner of the Year’ Awards From Adobe

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been recognized with three Adobe Partner of the Year Awards for 2021, in honor of its contributions to Adobe’s business and its significant impact on customer success. “We congratulate Accenture on receiving these awards and anticipate many future successes stemming from our work together.”. Accenture received...
Technologymartechseries.com

BtoB Marketing Veterans Launch New Company 4AM Demand

4AM Demand, an intelligent demand generation platform that delivers an end-to-end demand generation framework for B2B growth companies, announced today the launch of their software and consulting services company, aimed at assisting B2B companies run smoothly. The company is founded by well-known digital marketing executives Heather Stokes and Josh Verrill.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheStreet

Online Ordering And Loyalty Platform Provider Appfront Joins PAR Technology's Brink Integration Partner Ecosystem

ParTech, Inc. (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants, is adding Appfront, an online ordering and loyalty platform, to its industry-leading Brink POS ® ecosystem. ParTech, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of PAR Technology Corporation (PAR) - Get Report. Appfront gives restaurant...
Softwaremartechseries.com

TCG Process Advances Its Enterprise Process Automation Strategy With Latest Product Release

With its newest product release, DocProStar 2021, TCG Process brings the first platform built off BPMN standards to the expanding intelligent automation and document processing market. The release further expands on the platform’s considerable strength and experience in IDP (intelligent document processing) and enhances its process automation capabilities. New and enhanced features are available in all three pillars of the platform, Capture, Understand and Automate, resulting in true enterprise process automation. With this release, DocProStar 2021 should be considered a key solution in any organization’s hyperautomation strategy.
Economymartechseries.com

Cobalt Iron Compass Now Part Of IBM Product Portfolio Through Passport Advantage Program

Cobalt Iron Inc., a leading provider of Software-as-a-Service-based enterprise data protection, today announced that its Compass® enterprise SaaS backup solution is now part of IBM’s product portfolio through the IBM Passport Advantage program. Through Passport Advantage, IBM sellers, partners, and distributors around the world will be able to sell Compass under IBM part numbers to any organizations, particularly complex enterprises, that greatly benefit from the automated data protection and anti-ransomware solutions Compass delivers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Jorsek Announces Latest Enhancements to easyDITA

New features focused on creating rapid customer value from digital content assets. Jorsek Inc., the leading SaaS provider of component content management systems (CCMS) to enterprises, announced several enhancements to the easyDITA platform. These features improve both the consistency of content creation as well as the delivery of a highly personalized digital customer experience.
Softwarenationalcybersecuritynews.today

How Tech Data Red Hat Certified Cloud Service Provider (CCSP) partners meet customers’ hybrid cloud needs | #linux | #linuxsecurity

Organisations in Australia and New Zealand are facing increasingly complex cloud environments as they seek to modernise their IT, and discover and exploit new opportunities for business growth. However, many are trying to avoid the constraints of cloud vendor lock-in and instead adopting an open hybrid cloud strategy. Red Hat,...
Technologymartechseries.com

Matterport Launches Program for Partners to Build and Commercialize Apps and Integrations on its Spatial Data Platform

Company expands its global reach across industries by empowering an ecosystem of developers and industry partners with its new Platform Partner Program. Matterport, Inc., the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today publicly launched its Platform Partner Program for businesses looking to create and monetize apps and integrations with its market-leading platform. In the last six months, more than 50 partners have signed up to access Matterport’s developer tools, and the platform’s expanding ecosystem of developer partners has created a rich library of apps, add-ons, customizations, and management tools, which multiple industries can leverage to enrich and customize any Matterport digital twin based on their unique needs and use cases.
Businessmartechseries.com

OSF Digital Acquires Relation1 to Strengthen Marketing Cloud Expertise in North America

The digital commerce-focused systems integrator enhances its Salesforce Marketing Cloud services in North America while establishing a leading position for its connected commerce capabilities in the region. OSF Digital, a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Relation1....
Technologymartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise

Ed King, CEO and Founder at Openprise comments on how the development of RevOps and RevTech platforms will help sales and marketing teams realign their processes and strategies for better outcomes:. _____. Welcome to this martech chat Ed, tell us more about Openprise and your journey as a tech founder...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Nick Von, Inbox Profits CEO, Announces Proprietary AI Technology Within the Digital Marketing Space

Nick Von is innovating the digital marketing industry by creating exclusive AI technology to boost revenue. At only 21 years of age he already has 10 years of experience under his belt. He’s equipped with a unique skill set to scale companies and brands exponentially, within a relatively short period of time. He and his team are the ultimate accelerators. A business he founded at 15 years of age, one of his start ups, was acquired for $18 million, which enabled him to financially fuel his ideas into fruition – what he’s been up to since will surely shake up the world of digital strategies and advertising.
Businessmartechseries.com

Alchemer (formerly SurveyGizmo) Adds Former KPA CTO to Leadership Team

Alchemer – a global leader in customer experience (CX) and voice-of-the-customer (VOC) technology – announced today the hiring of Brandi Vandegriff as CTO. Brandi was previously CTO at KPA where she led their digital transformation and created a fully integrated journey for their more than 10,000 enterprise customers. Prior to KPA, Brandi had senior technology roles at Level 3 Communications and Location3 Media. Brandi is an annual speaker at Women in Technology (WIT) and is a twice-nominated CIO of the year.
Businessmartechseries.com

OPTIZMO Recognized as One of the Fastest Growing Tech Companies for 2021

OPTIZMO Technologies, the industry leader in email suppression list management, has been recognized by The Silicon Review as one of the fastest-growing tech companies in 2021. The Silicon Review covers the tech industry, providing articles, features, and various awards lists throughout each year. This year’s list of the fastest-growing tech...
Businessmartechseries.com

TechAhead Partners With Klaviyo For Helping Businesses With Disruptive Growth Marketing Strategies

TechAhead, a global leader in digital transformation and product innovation has announced its partnership with Klaviyo, which offers a unique and innovative growth marketing and automation platform for startups, enterprises, and small businesses. This partnership between TechAhead and Klaviyo will enable thousands of businesses to leverage their disruptive growth marketing...
Economymartechseries.com

Newswire Explains the What, Why, and How of Digital Marketing in Smart Start Guide

In this Smart Start guide, Newswire explains the what, why, and how of digital marketing to help small to midsize businesses build and nurture their online presence. Newswire, an innovative press release distribution company with a mission to help small and midsize companies in all industries build their online presence through effective media and marketing communication strategies, is sharing its digital marketing expertise in a new Smart Start guide.
Businessmartechseries.com

Kentik Expands GTM Leadership Team to Drive Greater Revenue Growth

Kentik, the network observability company, announced a series of strategic go-to-market leadership appointments to support its continued market expansion and revenue growth. Kentik Co-founder Justin Biegel is promoted to chief operating officer (COO) and is now a member of the company’s board of directors. Mike Mooney joins Kentik as the company’s first chief revenue officer (CRO), and Renee Jones is hired to the new role of vice president of revenue marketing.