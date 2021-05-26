Cancel
York County, PA

160,000-square-foot former hospital building heads to auction

By Daniel Urie
PennLive.com
 8 days ago
The former York Memorial Hospital will soon go to auction. The auction will take place on June 14-16 on the auction site, tex-n.com. The 11.72 acre property is located at 325 Belmont Street, Spring Garden Township, York County and includes the approximately 160,000-square-foot former York Memorial Hospital along with four individual single-story office buildings, together totaling an additional approximately 14,693 square feet of space. The main hospital building was built in 1961.

