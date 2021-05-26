160,000-square-foot former hospital building heads to auction

A developer wants to convert a former 10,295-square-foot former synagogue building that was destroyed by a fire in 2009 into apartments. David Peffley of Harrisburg-based D&R Realty wants to convert the building at 423 Division Street into 24 apartments -- six two-bedroom units, 17 one-bedroom units, and one efficiency unit. The units would be located in the basement and on a first and second floor in the building and rent would be around $800 to $900 a month. The apartments would be 510 to 1,050-square feet. There would be two laundry rooms in the building.