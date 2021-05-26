American Chestnut Land Trust Permanently Protects Another 78 Acres
PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 10th, the American Chestnut Land Trust purchased the 78-acre Governors Run Development Corp. (GRDC) tract, another parcel in the Governors Run watershed. Concurrently, we recorded a Maryland Rural Legacy easement to permanently protect the property, with the goal of establishing and maintaining an old growth forest ecosystem onsite. The secondary goal is to provide public trails and for education, scientific, and cultural purposes.