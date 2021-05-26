Cancel
Calvert County, MD

American Chestnut Land Trust Permanently Protects Another 78 Acres

By Press Release, American Chestnut Land Trust
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – On May 10th, the American Chestnut Land Trust purchased the 78-acre Governors Run Development Corp. (GRDC) tract, another parcel in the Governors Run watershed. Concurrently, we recorded a Maryland Rural Legacy easement to permanently protect the property, with the goal of establishing and maintaining an old growth forest ecosystem onsite. The secondary goal is to provide public trails and for education, scientific, and cultural purposes.

