Free agent’s ambition gives Tottenham renewed hope of summer deal
Tottenham’s chances of signing Jerome Boateng have increased with news that he will not move to the USA and wants to continue playing in Europe. Spurs have recently been linked with the 32-year-old, who will leave Bayern Munich this summer after a decade of service. The Bavarians opted not to offer him fresh terms despite his contribution to their ninth successive Bundesliga title. The former Manchester City ace made 29 league starts and scored once as Bayern cruised to glory once again.www.teamtalk.com