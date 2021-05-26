Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

Free agent’s ambition gives Tottenham renewed hope of summer deal

By Neil Foster
TEAMtalk
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTottenham’s chances of signing Jerome Boateng have increased with news that he will not move to the USA and wants to continue playing in Europe. Spurs have recently been linked with the 32-year-old, who will leave Bayern Munich this summer after a decade of service. The Bavarians opted not to offer him fresh terms despite his contribution to their ninth successive Bundesliga title. The former Manchester City ace made 29 league starts and scored once as Bayern cruised to glory once again.

www.teamtalk.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jose Mourinho
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bayern Munich#England#Spurs#Bavarians#European#Dfb Pokals#The Champions League#Tottenham Legend#Ambition#Free Agent#Glory#Manchester City#Stateside#Italy#Fresh Terms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bundesliga
Country
Spain
News Break
Soccer
News Break
World
News Break
F.C. Bayern Munich
News Break
Premier League
News Break
MLS
News Break
Champions League
Country
Germany
Soccer
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
News Break
Sports
Related
Premier Leagueisoccerng.com

Tottenham in talks with Inter Milan boss Conte to replace Mourinho

Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job sinc. Tottenham have reportedly held begun talks with Antonio Conte over their vacant managerial position. The Italian has done a fine job since taking charge of Inter Milan two...
Premier Leaguefourfourtwo.com

Race for the top four where the real drama lies in the Premier League

Just three points cover Leicester, Chelsea and Liverpool going into a decisive final week of the race for Champions League places. While the Foxes and Blues, who hold the final two qualifying places, were otherwise occupied with the FA Cup final this weekend – they meet again on Tuesday – fifth-placed Liverpool kept themselves in touch with goalkeeper Alisson Becker’s dramatic late winner against West Brom.
UEFAdailyjournal.net

Lewandowski ties Bundesliga goal record; Hertha finally safe

BERLIN — Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski equaled the Bundesliga’s record of 40 goals in a season and Augsburg, Mainz and Hertha Berlin all clinched survival in the penultimate round on Saturday. Lewandowski converted an early penalty in Bayern’s 2-2 draw at Freiburg as the Poland forward matched Gerd Müller’s...
World90min.com

Anatomy of a goal: Lionel Messi's bamboozling of Jerome Boateng

Every once in a while something so incredible happens that the footballing world puts its rivalries aside and unites. You'd be forgiven for thinking we're going to go off on some Super League tangent here, but the rivalry we're talking about is everyone's favourite Lionel Messi brigade vs Cristiano Ronaldo lovers.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Dele Alli explains how he is getting mojo back, but ‘not happy’ with position

Dele Alli said he is enjoying being back in the first team with Tottenham but admitted this season has not been good enough. Alli found himself frozen out under Jose Mourinho earlier this season. Since the head coach was sacked, he has found more gametime under interim boss Ryan Mason. He is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves on Sunday.
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Monaco interested in signing Jerome Boateng

The last two Bundesliga games for Bayern Munich will be worth watching only due to two reasons. Robert Lewandowski achieving the record of scoring more than 40 goals in one league campaign, while farewell games for Hansi Flick, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, and Javi Martinez is the other reason. Boateng...
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Mourinho relentless as Tottenham forced into setting price tag for defender

Tottenham have set an asking price of €25m for in-demand defender Eric Dier, according to reports. Dier has been at the heart of the Tottenham defence this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. The Spurs backline has come under scrutiny and was one of the areas Jose Mourinho wanted to revamp before his departure. But the manager seemingly remains fond of him, as he has been linked with taking Dier to his new club, Roma.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Crouch reveals Tottenham offer for Gerrard as manager chances rated

Peter Crouch believes that Tottenham will be unable to lure manager Steven Gerrard to the club, just like they did when he was a player. Spurs remain on the hunt for a new permanent boss after sacking Jose Mourinho in April. Talk of the appointment has gone fairly quiet, but the London club have suffered several setbacks. Erik Ten Hag has extended his contract at Ajax, while Julian Nagelsmann has agreed a deal with Bayern Munich.
Premier LeagueTEAMtalk

Souness left laughing after Redknapp spat on Sky Sports

Jamie Redknapp and Graeme Souness clashed on on Sky Sports on Sunday over Dele Alli, which left the former asking: “Why are you laughing?”. The duo were discussing Dele Alli’s return to the Spurs line-up under Ryan Mason after Tottenham’s comfortable win over Wolves. Alli is still yet to complete a full game this season but managed a joint-best of 82 minutes against Wolves. And afterwards the attacking midfielder was hailed by Mason for his display.
Premier LeaguetheScore

Report: Kane requests summer transfer from Tottenham

Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane has told the club he wants to leave in the summer, The Telegraph's Matt Law reports. The 27-year-old would reportedly prefer to stay in the Premier League, with Chelsea, Manchester City, and Manchester United considered the most likely destinations. City and United appear to see Kane as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

Burnley are letting in supporters for FREE for their final home game of the season against Liverpool, but Tottenham's tickets will cost a huge £60... so, with fans finally back, how much are YOUR team charging?

It's the moment we've all been waiting for - Premier League supporters finally returning, albeit in limited numbers, to cheer their teams on as this crazy season draws to a close. Of course, the crux for some has always been being able to afford to travel to fixtures and then...
Apparel90min.com

Bayern Munich 2021/22 adidas away kit leaked online

New images have emerged showing Bayern Munich's new away kit for 2021/22, as the German champions turn to an eye-catching black and gold effort ahead of what could be an historic season for the club. Bayern clinched the Bundesliga title for the ninth successive season earlier this month, successfully seeing...
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich witness history against Freiburg-Player Ratings

Bayern Munich was held for a draw by Freiburg on matchday 33 of the Bundesliga. Even though the result was not favourable for the team, it was a historic day as Robert Lewandowski managed to equal Gerd Muller’s record of 40 goals in a single Bundesliga. There were some other promising performances in this game, so here are complete player ratings.
Premier LeaguePosted by
Daily Mail

'We need an ambitious coach': Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg says Jose Mourinho's successor at Tottenham must take the team forward again as they scramble to secure Europa League football

Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wants his side to appoint an 'ambitious' new manager. Spurs are looking for a permanent replacement for Jose Mourinho following the Portuguese's sacking last month and are understood to have compiled a shortlist. Ryan Mason is in temporary charge until the end of the season and...