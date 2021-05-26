Free agent’s ambition gives Tottenham renewed hope of summer deal

Tottenham have set an asking price of €25m for in-demand defender Eric Dier, according to reports. Dier has been at the heart of the Tottenham defence this season, making 37 appearances in all competitions. The Spurs backline has come under scrutiny and was one of the areas Jose Mourinho wanted to revamp before his departure. But the manager seemingly remains fond of him, as he has been linked with taking Dier to his new club, Roma.