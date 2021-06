The varsity girls are having a great season behind the dynamic duo of Janie Ruttert and Halle Shipton. The Islanders hosted the San Diego High Cavers on Friday evening showcasing their offense and defense throughout the game. Coronado started in a full court press to slow the speedy San Diego guards. Shipton opened the scoring with a lay-up, followed by Ruttert’s block and swish of a 10-foot jumper. Ruttert’s first of eight steals in the game led to fast break points but the Islanders were down early 9 – 6. A Jenevieve Joseph steal led to a 3-point bomb by Shipton to tie the game at 9. Joseph added a lay-in and Shipton sank two free throws to give the Islanders 13 – 11 lead at the end of the first quarter.