Cartier Announces the Winners of the 2021 Cartier Women's Initiative
Since its inception in 2006, the Cartier Women's Initiative has provided support to over 200 purpose-driven women entrepreneurs from over 60 countries across the world. 2021’s group of fellows include 24 international women-run and women-owned businesses from 876 applications from 142 countries whose missions are driven by promoting impactful social and environmental change. Up for grabs is a $100,000 investment for each of the eight laureate recipients and $30,000 investments for the remaining finalists, as well as non-financial support such as training, workshops, and networking opportunities provided by Cartier.www.marieclaire.com