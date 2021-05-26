Cartier Announces the Winners of the 2021 Cartier Women's Initiative

Although summer is just beginning, college students are already thinking ahead about finally returning to campus this fall. With hundreds of colleges requiring students to be vaccinated if they want to step foot on campus, students have to make arrangements for vaccinations now before heading back to school in August, even they haven't already gotten their shots. While this won't be a problem for many U.S.-based students, those who are international are finding the requirement challenging. According to The New York Times, many colleges are requiring students to obtain a World Health Organization (WHO)-approved vaccine, which excludes two kinds of shots that are prominent abroad.