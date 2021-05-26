Cancel
Cartier Announces the Winners of the 2021 Cartier Women's Initiative

By Julia Gall
Marie Claire
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its inception in 2006, the Cartier Women's Initiative has provided support to over 200 purpose-driven women entrepreneurs from over 60 countries across the world. 2021’s group of fellows include 24 international women-run and women-owned businesses from 876 applications from 142 countries whose missions are driven by promoting impactful social and environmental change. Up for grabs is a $100,000 investment for each of the eight laureate recipients and $30,000 investments for the remaining finalists, as well as non-financial support such as training, workshops, and networking opportunities provided by Cartier.

