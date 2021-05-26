Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Richmond, VA

Upgrade to the bathroom of your dreams with Jacuzzi Bath Remodel by MR. FIX-IT

By Virginia This Morning
WTVR-TV
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRICHMOND, Va. -- Ready for the bathroom of your dreams? Mark Binshtok, owner of MR. FIX-IT, joined us to share more about their new offerings as our area's exclusive Jacuzzi dealer and their offerings to help you get the bathroom you desire. With their payment relief program, you can get a free estimate and have 0 deposit, 0 payments and 0 interest for 12 months. Also to celebrate their 50th Anniversary, enjoy 50% off installation. To set up your free estimate, give them a call at 804-726-8000 in the Richmond area, 540-446-5070 in the Fredericksburg area or 757-561-2098 in the Williamsburg area. You can also visit them online by clicking here.

www.wtvr.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Lifestyle
City
Fredericksburg, VA
Richmond, VA
Lifestyle
City
Richmond, VA
City
Williamsburg, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jacuzzi Bath Remodel#Bathroom#Installation#Offerings#Dreams#Exclusive#Payment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Home & Garden
News Break
Interior Design
Related
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Tier 7 Eatery’s ‘Surf and Turf’ Burger

RICHMOND, Va. -- Time to head to the grill! Today, owner of Tier 7 Eatery, Tierra Terrell joins the show live to share her take on a surf and turf burger you can make in your home kitchen or on the grill, The Wave Burger. Visit the Tier 7 website for information on their food truck and catering opportunities.
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Try Plexaderm’s 10 Min Challenge

RICHMOND, Va. -- Want to improve your appearance this spring? Lifestyle consultant Scott DeFalco stopped by Virginia This Morning and let us in on his secret to tightening and erasing the look of under eye bags and wrinkles instantly with Plexaderm. As part of a Virginia This Morning special, viewers...
Henrico County, VArichmondmagazine.com

Henrico’s Moon Shot

In a 2019 state of the county address, Henrico County Manager John Vithoulkas laid out an audacious principle that has guided the county for years. He recalled President John F. Kennedy’s 1962 challenge to the nation to put a man on the moon: “Not because it was easy, but because it was hard.
Virginia StateWHSV

Virginia to celebrate Bike to Work Week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia is celebrating Bike to Work Week which runs May 17-21. Bike to Work Week encourages everyone to use biking as an environmentally sustainable alternative to driving. If it is too hard to bike all the way to work, the Virginia Department of Rail and Public...
Richmond, VAreviewed.com

10 must-have essentials for the bride on her wedding day, according to a wedding planner

Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. With more and more people becoming vaccinated across the country, larger-sized weddings with fewer restrictions are on the horizon. Although weddings will continue to look different compared to pre-pandemic, you’ll still want to prepare for the common issues that can arise on any wedding day. Think about it: your dress can snag, makeup can move, and blisters can emerge on the soles of your feet. It can put a damper on the happiest day of your life.
Richmond, VANBC12

Dept. of Wildlife Resources to host ‘Run for the Wild’ 5K/walk

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Wildlife Resouces will host its “Run for the Wild” 5K/walk in May. The virtual running event will support the DWR’s mission to ensure wildlife has a healthy place to live and thrive in Virginia. Proceeds will benefit the Restore the Wild initiative...
Richmond, VAWTVR-TV

Everywhere You Are: Millie’s Mother’s Day in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. -- Millie shared her Mother’s Day adventure with her family with us! Tammi’s roses are looking great in her front yard and Carolyn baked a delicious red velvet cake topped with an orchid blossom. Now it’s your turn. Visit our Instagram or Facebook page to submit your photos to us. You just might see your photos featured on our show!
Virginia Statenorthernvirginiamag.com

Cape Charles, Virginia, is the perfect summer beach getaway

This serene spot is a perfect match for Etsy’s Color of the Year: sky blue. It’s the color of calm and tranquility—exactly what Cape Charles is all about. There is no well-trodden wooden boardwalk in Cape Charles. You also won’t find surfing-caliber waves. You will, however, find easygoing ripples, toddler-friendly beaches, and the most breathtakingly beautiful bay sunsets you’ve ever seen. Situated on the southern tip of Virginia’s Eastern Shore, Cape Charles is a short drive from bustling Virginia Beach, yet few have heard of it, much less strolled its tree-lined streets dotted with ornate Victorians. But this coastal gem that grew up as the last stop on a rail line is beloved by those in on the secret.
Richmond, VAtmpresale.com

Dashboard Confessional in Richmond, VA – presale code

The Dashboard Confessional pre-sale code everyone has been looking for is finally here! This is a great chance for you to buy tickets to see Dashboard Confessional before they go on sale. If you don’t acquire your tickets to Dashboard Confessional’s show in Richmond, VA during this presale you might...
Richmond, VANBC12

GRTC & Bon Secours unveil new bus shelter in Richmond’s East End

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - GRTC and Bon Secours have teamed together to unveil 14 new bus stops complete with enhancements to allow more comfort to those who must wait for public transportation. Amenities include benches, trash cans, and one-to three-sided shelters. “When you have to stand in the rain for...