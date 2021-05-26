How to Brew Your First Batch of Kombucha

If you’re reading this, you probably already know what kombucha is, but you might not know what kombucha is, if you know what I mean. Maybe you were feeling experimental when you first grabbed a bottle of GT’s Trilogy, and perhaps you were intrigued by the curiously tart and fizzy experience it afforded you, but you probably didn’t think too hard about what goes in to making this weirdo beverage in the first place—or whether you, yes you, could participate in the process yourself.