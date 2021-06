As a general rule sequels tend to be recognizable. If you played the first game then you’ll have a decent idea of what the second will look like, and maybe the third, fourth and fifth too. And then there’s Unexplored, which combined a lovely deep action-roguelike dungeon-crawling adventure with an art style that could best be described as “functional.” Unexplored earned its fan-base with excellent dungeon design despite the randomized nature, plus multiple free DLCs and other new content, but for the sequel there was a significant need for a full graphical upgrade. Unexplored 2: The Wayfarer’s Legacy launched today on the Epic Game Store, and while it brings with it a huge number of new systems that expand its prequel far beyond any reasonable expectation, the first and most lasting impression is how everything looks like it was rendered with a fine-line Moebius-inspired art style.