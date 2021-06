If Democrats fail to achieve the most significant parts of their agenda this term, Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) will be to blame. Both have opposed eliminating the filibuster, which would allow Democrats to pass bills with a simple majority vote. Manchin has gone further and said he would vote against the For the People Act (H.R. 1), which would offset new restrictions on voting passed at the state level by Republicans (he called the bill “partisan”).