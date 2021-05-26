Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-26 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, South Mountains State Park, Nebo, Thermal City, Glenwood, Fero and Dysartsville. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.alerts.weather.gov