Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas. With little to no rainfall across the area yesterday, small fuels and brush will dry out quickly this afternoon. All these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.