Burke County, NC

Special Weather Statement issued for Eastern McDowell, Greater Burke, Greater Rutherford by NWS

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 11:12:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-26 14:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio and tv stations, as well as local cable tv outlets for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. Target Area: Eastern McDowell; Greater Burke; Greater Rutherford A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL IMPACT SOUTHEASTERN MCDOWELL NORTHEASTERN RUTHERFORD AND SOUTHWESTERN BURKE COUNTIES UNTIL 245 PM EDT At 209 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 6 miles south of Marion, moving east at 15 mph. Locations to be impacted include Marion, Glen Alpine, Lake James State Park, Lake James, South Mountains State Park, Nebo, Thermal City, Glenwood, Fero and Dysartsville. Wind gusts up to 40 mph, pea size hail and very heavy rainfall rates up to 2 inches per hour will be possible in these areas.

Alexander County, NCweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Alexander, Cabarrus, Catawba, Cleveland, Davie by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-08 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Alexander; Cabarrus; Catawba; Cleveland; Davie; Eastern McDowell; Eastern Polk; Gaston; Greater Burke; Greater Caldwell; Greater Rutherford; Iredell; Lincoln; Mecklenburg; Rowan; Union INCREASED FIRE DANGER FROM NOON EDT TODAY THROUGH THIS EVENING Gusty winds and low relative humidity will develop this afternoon across the western Carolinas. With little to no rainfall across the area yesterday, small fuels and brush will dry out quickly this afternoon. All these conditions will lead to an increased risk of wildfires into the evening hours. Please refer to your local burn permitting authorities on whether you can burn today. If you do burn, use extreme caution since fires can quickly get out of hand under these conditions.