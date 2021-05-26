Community Advocates of Northern Indiana (CANI) Implement Strategic Plan to Raise Awareness of COVID-19 Vaccination in Communities of Color
Statistics show that COVID-19 has proven to be the deadliest in African-American and Latino communities across the country. Now that vaccinations are available, Community Advocates of Northern Indiana is using grant dollars from the Indiana Department of Health to drive awareness in these impacted communities. Community Advocates of Northern Indiana...chicagocrusader.com