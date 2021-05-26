Check out the trailer for Ilana Glazer’s new horror film “False Positive”
Ilana Glazer is making the leap from comedy to horror in the trailer for her new film, False Positive. The film, which teams her up again with Broad City director John Lee, follows what happens when after “months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”thelaughbutton.com