Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Check out the trailer for Ilana Glazer’s new horror film “False Positive”

By Andrew Buss
thelaughbutton.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIlana Glazer is making the leap from comedy to horror in the trailer for her new film, False Positive. The film, which teams her up again with Broad City director John Lee, follows what happens when after “months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…”

thelaughbutton.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Theroux
Person
Ilana Glazer
Person
Pierce Brosnan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#False Positive#Horror Film#Baby Girl#Hulu#A24#Broad City#Trailer#Comedy#Truth#Hits#Producers#Pregnant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Related
TV & Videosbloody-disgusting.com

A24’s ‘False Positive’ Trailer Delivers All the Fears and Paranoia of a Pregnancy [Video]

Having just had a baby, I can tell you that the entire experience is actually pretty frightening. I can’t even imagine what it’s like being in the mother’s shoes. “Broad City’s” Ilana Glazer looks to bring all of the fears and extreme paranoia of a pregnancy to the screen with her Rosemary’s Baby-inspired thriller False Positive, the latest horror offering from A24.
TV & Videosvitalthrills.com

False Positive Trailer and Key Art Debut

Hulu has released the official False Positive trailer and key art, which preview the horror film coming to the streaming service on June 25, 2021. You can watch the False Positive trailer using the player below and you’ll find the key art by scrolling down. In False Positive, after months...
TV & Videosdailydead.com

New Trailer Released for FALSE POSITIVE, Coming to Hulu on June 25th

Coming to Hulu on June 25th, here's the new trailer for False Positive, 124's new horror movie starring Ilana Glazer, Justin Theroux, Pierce Brosnan, Sophia Bush and Gretchen Mo. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility...
Moviesspoilertv.com

MOVIES: False Positive - Official Hulu Trailer

Never underestimate a mother’s intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle's gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren't complicated enough…
Movieshorrorsociety.com

TRAILER AND KEY ART ANNOUNCEMENT: Hulu Original Film “False Positive”

Never underestimate a mother’s intuition. The Hulu Original film, False Positive, premieres June 25, only on Hulu. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…
TV & Videosheyuguys.com

Welcome to the pregnancy from hell in trailer for ‘False Positive’

Hulu has debuted a new trailer for its pregnancy thriller ‘False Positive’ and its enough to put any woman off having kids. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin Theroux) finally find their dream fertility doctor in the illustrious Dr. Hindle (Pierce Brosnan). But after becoming pregnant with a healthy baby girl, Lucy begins to notice something sinister through Hindle’s gleaming charm, and she sets out to uncover the unsettling truth about him, and her own “birth story.” As if getting pregnant weren’t complicated enough…
Video GamesMovieWeb

Werewolves Within Trailer #2 Teases Frights and Fun in the New Horror Comedy

The new trailer and poster for director Josh Ruben's upcoming horror comedy Werewolves Within tease the terror and light-hearted antics to come in IFC Films' adaptation of the video game of the same name. Led by Veep and The Tomorrow War star Sam Richardson as Finn, Werewolves Within finds a mysterious killer terrorizing the snowed-in residents of a small town, and it falls to the new forest ranger to find out who - or what - lurks among them in this hilarious horror whodunnit. No prizes for guessing what "it" is.
Moviesnightmarishconjurings.com

[News] FALSE POSITIVE – Hulu Drops Trailer for Ilana Glazer’s Thriller

Hulu has revealed the official poster and trailer at the Ilana Glazer thriller FALSE POSITIVE, which you can check out below. Let us know what you think because, boy, do we have all the thoughts!. After months of trying and failing to get pregnant, Lucy (Ilana Glazer) and Adrian (Justin...
Moviesbloody-disgusting.com

‘Jungle Cruise’ Trailer Drops The Rock Into an Action Film Soaked In Eco Horror and Body Horror [Video]

I’m never all that surprised when a Disney film dabbles in horror, something they’ve been doing since Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs came out in 1937. Up until this point, Disney’s forthcoming Jungle Cruise – a film version of the popular Disney Parks boat ride – has looked like a generic action film. Today’s second trailer doesn’t really move the needle away from that sentiment, but it does inject the story with a bit of horror.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

M. Night Shyamalan's Full Old Trailer Will Have You Creeped Out And Checking For Wrinkles

Vacations are usually a time for relaxation and getting away from it all. Though, if you’re a fan of the right movies, you know that those moments tend to be interrupted by complications that are either funny or seriously disturbing. Leave to writer/director M. Night Shyamalan to take that concept to another level, thanks to his new film Old. And as you’ll see in the first trailer, you’ll not only find yourself creeped out by what’s in store, you’ll be checking for wrinkles for the next couple of days.
TV & VideosTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for Disney’s “The Mysterious Benedict Society”

Sending kids on a deadly mission, or on a mission at least, appears to be the kind of thing that is rather popular when one sits back and thinks about it for a little bit, especially since this is a common trend that has been seen for decades when an idea such as The Mysterious Benedict Society pops up. From the outset, the project looks like something that could be very appealing for kids and it probably will be subject to social commentary simply because of the idea of free thought and innovation that youth tends to bring to the table at times. But overall it does look like something that’s going to pander to kids and their ability to wonder about the world around them since the reality of sending children on any sort of secret quest or inducting them into any type of secret society is something that, in the real world, might be considered, well, wrong on many levels. Keeping the more realistic aspects out of it though, as much as possible, the series does look like something that could be a lot of fun and even get adults hooked on it if one remembers just to have a good time with it and not delve too much into the realm of reality when trying to deduce what’s possible and what’s not. The group of orphans, as is mentioned in the trailer, appear to be selected by the type of skills they exhibit and the manner in which they use them, which is interesting since it does feel like a giant setup that will culminate in the need to come together not just as a society but also as a family, which is bound to be one of the underlying themes of this series.
Moviesbleedingcool.com

Trailer For Horror Film Werewolves Within Is Here, Out June 25th

The trailer for the horror film Werewolves Within is here, and it looks like it could be a bit of fun. Or at least a throwback to the fun horror movies of the late '80s and early '90s. Starring Sam Richardson, Milana Vayntrub, Cheyenne Jackson, Michaela Watkins, Harvey Guillen, Michael Chernus, George Basil, Sarah Burns, Catherine Curtain, Rebecca Henderson, and Glenn Fleshler, the film will debut at Tribeca Film Festival before hitting theaters and On-Demand on June 25th. Check out the trailer below.
MoviesTVOvermind

Check Out The Trailer for New Chris Pratt Movie “The Tomorrow War”

Without trying to nitpick, one has to wonder why more movies having to do with the future don’t see the time travelers seeking out the inciting moment that things go wrong so that they can go back and erase that moment in history. One answer to that is the fact that events might still conspire in a different manner to create roughly the same outcome but in a longer and more confusing way. There are several other explanations that come to mind but the other thing that definitely comes up a lot is the fact that when dealing with alien species it would appear that humans are simply outmatched in a lot of ways that they can’t always compensate for. So far humanity has survived through a number of different things that the world has thrown at us, but in the movies, when it comes to aliens humans are almost certain to be knocked down the evolutionary chain in a very big way. From the smallest to the most imposing of aliens, the movies show us that creatures that come from different planets are our physical and/or intellectual superiors in a lot of ways. Thankfully this doesn’t mean that humans can’t learn on the fly sometimes, since otherwise, it’s likely that the premise of this movie would come true a little too often, with humans being wiped out left and right. But there’s always something or someone that comes along to help things balance in a way and in The Tomorrow War it’s the last vestiges of humanity that are traveling back in time to recruit humans to fight for their own future, which is bound to make more sense when the movie actually releases. The main idea here is that Chris Pratt and several others make their way to the future to confront the past in order to give humanity a future. At least that’s what it sounds like.
MoviesGeekTyrant

Creepy Trailer For Shudder's Strange Dark Irish Horror Thriller CAVEAT

Shudder has released a trailer for its interesting and strange Irish mystery horror-thriller Caveat. The movie was written and directed by Damian Mc Carthy, who is making his feature directorial debut after making a number of short films. It looks like he made one hell of a creepy horror flick with some fun horror imagery, especially that rabbit drummer thing… what the hell!?
MoviesPaste Magazine

See the First Trailer for Edgar Wright's Psychological Horror Freak-Out Last Night in Soho

Fans of the hyperkinetic filmmaking prowess of director Edgar Wright have been waiting quite a while for a glimpse of his latest film Last Night in Soho, and now that teaser trailer has finally arrived. Give it a watch at the bottom of this post, and you’ll see Wright taking an entirely new, but equally stylish turn, in the first film of his career that could accurately be described as “psychological horror.”
MoviesInside the Magic

Check Out These Marvel Films That Never Got Made

With 22 current films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and at least a dozen more on the way over the next few years, it’s not easy to keep track of all the MCU films that the franchise has given the world so far. But, if you were to count the number of Marvel films that fell by the wayside and never panned out at all, it would be even harder to keep track.
Moviesrue-morgue.com

“ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS” trailer reveals new chambers of horror

It was just two days ago that the plot and photos from the sequel were unveiled, and now we’re getting a further taste of its terrors. Columbia Pictures/Sony Pictures releases ESCAPE ROOM: TOURNAMENT OF CHAMPIONS to theaters July 16. Original director Adam Robitel is back at the helm, and the script was written by Will Honley and Oren Uziel and Maria Melnik & Daniel Tuch, from a story by Christine Lavaf & Fritz Bohm. Stars Taylor Russell and Logan Miller are also back from the first ESCAPE ROOM, joined by Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero. The synopsis: “In this installment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.”
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

Check Out the Thrilling Trailer for Bella Thorne in the New Thriller MASQUERADE – in Select Theaters, on Digital and On Demand July 30th

The Tense New Thriller Premieres on Digital, on Demand and in Select Theaters July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. Check out this trailer:. The tense and twisty home invasion thriller MASQUERADE, written and directed by Shane Dax Taylor (Isolation, Bloodworth, Close Range) premieres on digital, on demand and in select cinemas nationwide on July 30, 2021 from Shout! Studios. In the dark tale of truth and consequences Bella Thorne (Midnight Sun, Assassination Nation, Netflix’s The Babysitter franchise) leads a stellar cast of Alyvia Alyn Lind (Netflix’s Daybreak, Overboard), Skyler Samuels (The Gifted, American Horror Story) with Mircea Monroe (Book Club, Fifty Shades of Black) and Austin Nichols (The Walking Dead, Bates Motel). Eleven-year-old Casey (Lind) is home alone — until a group of intruders, led by Rose (Thorne), break in. They plan to steal her family’s priceless collection of artwork, but their wreckless ambition is outmatched only by Rose’s opportunism. Casey must struggle to survive as the stakes grow ever higher and the invaders prove themselves willing to stop at nothing to get what they want. A Production of Racer Entertainment, and A Shane Dax Taylor Film, MASQUERADE is produced by Steven Schneider (Glass, Insidious: The Lost Key), Shane Dax Taylor, and Kenneth Burke (Black Cadillac, Bloodworth).