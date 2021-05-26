2021 Talladega County All-County soccer team named

SYLACAUGA, Ala. – Graduating high school can be an exciting and scary time for students. Embarking on a new journey in life comes with many decisions, which include deciding your post-secondary education plans. While college is expensive, there are many scholarship opportunities to help offset tuition prices, as well as other cost associated with attending college. This year, the Harry I. Brown Sr. and Margaret W. Brown Endowed Scholarship awarded 16 high school seniors with $50,252.