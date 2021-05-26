Cancel
Washington State

Brokk relocates Washington State facility for increased service

By Jessica Casey
globalminingreview.com
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe move brings administration, sales, training, parts and service under a single roof for better customer response and a more streamlined operation. The new facility provides an additional 7000 ft2 (650 m2) over the company’s former locations, creating more room for in-house mechanical training for customers. The move also increases equipment and parts inventory for both Brokk demolition robots and Hydrodemolition equipment from sister company Aquajet, providing greater availability and faster delivery throughout the region. The new facility will function as the North American headquarters for Brokk and Aquajet and the main parts distribution centre for North America. The address is17321 TYE Street SE, Suite B, Monroe, WA 98272.

