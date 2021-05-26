Brokk relocates Washington State facility for increased service

Kalmar recently led the delegation to the signing ceremony of a strategic cooperation agreement between Sichuan Port and Shipping Investment Group (SPSI) and Cargotec Corporation in Chengdu, China. The agreement establishes a long-term cooperative relationship for the development of land port, water port, logistics park, multi-mode transport and intelligent logistics integrated services. SPSI Group handles a wide range of operations and investment management in infrastructure construction, logistics services and financing, energy and resource development. The group's terminal capacity of 2.7 million TEU in the Sichuan area accounts for 95% of the total container volume of the Sichuan province. The agreement is part of SPSI Group's commitment to form a close cooperation mechanism with international partners and global leading companies. "China has been a critical market for the group's strategy and the cooperation between SPSI ... and Kalmar creates new prospects of development in the hinterland of southwest China. It will also build an important benchmark for cooperation in the field of smart ports, green technology and international logistics," says Mikael Laine, senior vice president, strategy at Cargotec Corporation, Kalmar's parent company. "As a large multinational company with a long history in the ports and logistics industry, Cargotec Corporation is the world's recognised leader in cargo handling solutions, and an example to SPSI," says Chongyong Zeng, vice chairman and general manager of SPSI. "We are looking forward to establishing long-term cooperation with Cargotec and Kalmar in cross-border logistics, smart ports, cargo handling, multimodal transport and comprehensive services. Together, we will be setting a benchmark in the field of smart ports and China-EU cooperation."