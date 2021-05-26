Austria testing hydrogen buses by Solaris
Hydrogen powered buses are being tested in Austrial by Solaris, a specialist producer of electric buses. The hydrogen-powered Urbino hydrogen bus has been riding the streets of the towns of the Austrian province of Carinthia. Solaris says it has kicked off the presentation of its hydrogen-fuelled vehicle and, as a result, representatives of regional authorities and local transport operators are now able to learn more about the technology featured in that vehicle.www.just-auto.com