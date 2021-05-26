Austria testing hydrogen buses by Solaris

Construction commenced in Norway for a fully electric passenger fast ferry, which is being called the first of its kind in the world. The vessel, which is due to enter service in the spring of 2022, is the first of three as part of a project to develop new modular methods for the design and production of zero-emission fast ferries. The first three ferries will be operated as demonstration models to validate the project’s goal to reduce investment costs and delivery time for sustainable inshore passenger transportation.