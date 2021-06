Ahead of the grand opening of the Avengers Campus expansion at their Disney California Adventure park, Disneyland Resort has revealed the first detailed map of the new area. Among the attractions available at Avengers Campus will be the previously available Guardians of the Galaxy: Mission: Breakout! ride but also the brand new WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure attraction which allows fans to shoot webs via "the Worldwide Engineering Brigade. Also included in the area will be Doctor Strange’s sanctum, Hank Pym’s Test Kitchen, The Collector's Warehouse, and Avengers Headquarters. Avengers Campus will open on June 4, 2021 at Disney California Adventure,