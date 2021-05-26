🏆 2020/21 Europa League top scorers

Over 2.5 (+110), Under 2.5 (-138) Villarreal and Manchester United are clashing at Stadio Energa Gdansk in the Europa League finals. Villarreal has had a successful season in LaLiga, well mostly. Villarreal has ended in 7th place, which is the Conference League spot, and even though Villarreal could have been higher because they have the quality, they will need to be satisfied with the Europa League next season, unless they win the Europa League this season. Villarreal has scored impressive 60 goals this season, and they are among the best offensive teams in the league, but their defense wasn’t as consistent, and Villarreal has conceded 44 goals. In their last game, Villarreal was playing against Real Madrid on the road, and they have had 45% of ball possession, 2 shots on goal, 1 corner kick, 1 big chance created, and 84% of the correct passes. After leading since the 20th minute, Villarreal has had a win in their pockets until the 87th minute when they conceded a goal. Unfortunately for Villarreal, they conceded another goal, and they ended up losing this game 2-1. As far as the Europa League goes, Villarreal has been fantastic, and Alcacer and Moreno are their leading goalscorers with 6 goals each, while Chukwueze and Moreno added 4 assists each. Iborra, Foyth, and Chukwueze are all injured for Villarreal. With a fantastic coach behind them, Villarreal can definitely win this competition, and it would be well-deserved, but as we saw in their game against Real Madrid, Villarreal’s focus tends to drop as the game progresses, and that is something they will need to avoid in this matchup. Overall, this was a good season for Villarreal, and if they want to win this competition, Villarreal will need to have their best game of the season yet.