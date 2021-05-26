Cancel
UEFA

🏆 2020/21 Europa League top scorers

By Dickson Mose
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis season's Europa League winners will be decided on Wednesday night when Manchester United play Villareal in the finals at the Gdansk Stadium, Poland. The top scorer will also be determined, with three players in the final all having a chance to win the award. Benfica's Pizzi and Lille's Yusuf...

Edinson Cavani
Borja Mayoral
Person
Edin Džeko
#Manchester United#Benfica#2020 21 Europa League#Man United#Losc Lille#Uruguayan Edinson Cavani#Lead#Mislav#Gdansk Stadium
Poland
Soccer
UEFA
Europe
Manchester United F.C.
Champions League
Sports
