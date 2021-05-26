An Electric Ford Bronco? It Looks Likely, Thanks To This Tweet And “Ford+” EV Push: News
40% of Ford vehicles sold will be electric by 2030. An electric Bronco could well be part of that picture. At least, that’s the company’s goal as it laid out its future electrification plans Wednesday. That figure is an abstract, though, as customers and enthusiasts alike care about the actual products that are going to comprise the Blue Oval’s EV share. The company’s North American Product Communications Manager, Mike Levine, put the word out on what we can expect over the coming years.tflcar.com