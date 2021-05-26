An Electric Ford Bronco? It Looks Likely, Thanks To This Tweet And “Ford+” EV Push: News

The Ford Bronco is a hotly anticipated release, especially amongst off-road enthusiasts. It's no wonder, considering that we've seen the SUV climb Hells Gate in reverse. We've also seen a specially adapted Bronco R attack the Baja 1000 and succeed, but that race wasn't entered just for fun. The Bronco and the Baja have a special connection thanks to a model that came to be known as 'Big Oly'. Saleen actually rendered a modern version of this specific vehicle last year, but there's nothing quite like the original, something that has just been proved at Dana Mecum's recent Original Spring Classic event, where the original Big Oly traded hands for a cool $1.87 million.