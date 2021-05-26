Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Viridi Parente Advances Circular Energy Economy with First Shipment of Batteries to Li-Cycle

dcvelocity.com
 9 days ago

Viridi Parente, Inc., a developer of innovative battery technology that can be safely installed and operated in nearly any environment or location, today announced it has shipped its initial batch of lithium-ion batteries to Li-Cycle Corp., an industry leader in lithium-ion battery resource recovery and the leading lithium-ion battery recycler in North America. By recycling 100% of its end-of-life cells, Viridi Parente is expanding the company's commitment to energy sustainability and the circular energy economy by enabling the wider adoption of safe lithium-ion batteries for industrial, commercial, municipal, medical, and residential use.

www.dcvelocity.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Battery Recycling#Lithium Ion Battery#Green Economy#Energy Systems#Technology Company#Power Systems#Li Cycle Corp#Spoke Hub Technologies#Green Machine#Volta Energy#Eastman Kodak#Viridi Parente Inc#Energy Sustainability#Safe Battery Technology#Battery Systems#Battery Grade Materials#Innovation#Electrification Solutions#Mobile Applications#Greenhouse Gas Emissions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Industry
News Break
Energy Industry
News Break
Recycling
Related
Trafficicelandreview.com

Renewable Energy 11.4% of Fuel in Road Transport in 2020

The Ministry of Industry and Innovation announced yesterday that the government had attained an important milestone in the transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. Renewable energy accounted for 11.4% of the fuel used for road transport in 2020, according to a report from the National Energy Authority. The first...
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Covestro ‘think tank’ to address how recycled food waste, fashion and mattresses make up circular economy

A year ago, Markus Steilemann, chief executive of Germany-based Covestro, declared the company aimed to become “fully circular” — a goal that includes having its 30-plus manufacturing facilities worldwide powered by renewable energy sources and using recycled raw materials for the plastics and specialty materials it makes for automotive parts, furniture, appliances, and other consumer and industrial goods.
Energy Industrysolarindustrymag.com

Agilitas Energy Expands Battery Storage Offerings with NEBS Acquisition

Agilitas Energy, a fully integrated developer, builder, owner and operator of distributed solar and energy storage systems, has acquired New England Battery Storage (NEBS), a Boston-based private energy storage developer focused on utility-scale battery storage. The acquisition includes two operational ISO-New England merchant battery energy storage systems and one front-of-the-meter...
Energy Industrymining-technology.com

Macarthur Minerals to trial Lavo’s hydrogen energy batteries

Macarthur Minerals has signed a collaboration agreement to trial Lavo Hydrogen Technology’s energy batteries to power its Lake Giles Iron Project in Western Australia. Under the strategic partnership, the companies will investigate the facilitation of the staged technology solution to deliver a clear carbon reduction strategy for the project in the Yilgarn region.
Carsccjdigital.com

Battery-electric powertrains lead advancements in clean tech despite growing pains

All-electric continues to beat out hydrogen fuel cell in the emerging zero-emission powertrain market, according to an annual alt fuel report released this week by energy consulting firm Gladstein, Neandross & Associates (GNA). The California-based think-tank which concentrates on clean transportation technologies and showcases new advancements during the annual Advanced...
Energy Industrysolarpowerworldonline.com

NeoVolta pushes NV14/24 energy storage systems to 6,000 cycles

Effective June 15, 2021, NeoVolta’s advanced NV14 energy storage system will feature a 6,000-cycle lithium-iron phosphate battery. This represents a 50% longer life than the original 4,000-cycle product. According to the company, the improved NV14 should last 16.5 years under daily cycling. NeoVolta’s NV24 add-on battery, which can be used...
Energy IndustryKNOX News Radio

Burgum, energy execs announce ND hydrogen hub partnership

North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and energy industry officials have announced a plan to establish a hub for so-called clean hydrogen that someday could be used in everything from powering vehicles to energy generation. Burgum hailed the project Wednesday as a big part of the state’s plan of becoming carbon-neutral by 2030, “through innovation not regulation.” No specific timeline or a cost for the project was disclosed. Houston-based Bakken Energy and Mitsubishi Power Americas also announced non-specific details of negotiations with Basin Electric Power Cooperative to acquire and redevelop the Bismarck-based company’s financially troubled synthetic natural gas plant in western North Dakota.
Industryreportsgo.com

High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market Demand, Recent Trends and Developments Analysis 2025

The Analysis report titled “ High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market 2025” highly demonstrates the current High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery market analysis scenario, impending future opportunities, revenue growth, pricing and profitability of the industry. Latest update on High-energy Long-cycling Solid-state Lithium Battery Market Analysis report published with an extensive...
Santa Clara, CAthedesertreview.com

Technology-powered Circular Economy to Propel Waste Management in the Gulf Cooperation Council

Total waste generation in the GCC is estimated to reach 163.9 million metric tons by 2025, finds Frost & Sullivan. SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 31, 2021 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan's recent analysis, Circular Economy Redefining the GCC Waste Management Market, 2021, finds that the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) member nations' aspirations for sustainability are driving the replacement of linear waste management models with circular models, creating a new wave of opportunities. Population growth and accelerated economic development are increasing total waste generation in the region (including construction and demolition (C&D) waste, municipal solid waste (MSW), plastic waste, and lead-acid battery waste). If unchecked, this could result in an increase from 130.6 million metric tons in 2021 to 163.9 million metric tons by 2025. A transition toward circular models is already underway, as with the UAE's Circular Economy Policy 2021-2031 and the KSA's Circular Carbon Economy. The policies reflect the region's commitment to meeting the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) while enhancing the quality of life for residents.
EngineeringEurekAlert

Hybrid redox-flow battery with a long cycle life

Redox-flow batteries store electrical energy in chemical compounds that are dissolved in an electrolyte. They are a particularly promising alternative to lithium-ion batteries as stationary energy storage. A team headed by Prof. Dr. Ingo Krossing from the Institute of Inorganic and Analytical Chemistry at the University of Freiburg has succeeded in developing a non-aqueous All-Manganese Flow battery (All-MFB) that uses sustainable manganese as its active material and has a long cycle life. The researchers present the results of their work in the latest edition of Advanced Energy Materials.
Energy Industrypv-magazine.com

LG Energy Solution to replace problem li-ion energy storage batteries

LG Energy Solution said it would replace, at its own cost, lithium-ion battery cells used for certain energy storage products that were manufactured between April 2017 and September 2018. The replacement program comes after overheating incidents were reported. The company said in a statement that it determined that there were...
Energy IndustryScience Now

Zinc aims to beat lithium batteries at storing energy

You are currently viewing the summary. If necessity is the mother of invention, potential profit has to be the father. Both incentives are driving an effort to transform zinc batteries from small, throwaway cells often used in hearing aids into rechargeable behemoths that could be attached to the power grid, storing solar or wind power for nighttime, or when the wind is calm. Zinc batteries promise to be cheaper and safer than conventional lithium-ion batteries, today's battery leader. But turning zinc cells into long-lived rechargeables faces several challenges. Now, advances in critical zinc battery components are injecting renewed optimism that rechargeable zinc batteries face a bright future.
Boston, MAhomenewshere.com

Li-ion Batteries Might Lose Their Leadership in Stationary Applications, Discusses IDTechEx

BOSTON, May 27, 2021 "We are looking at the solution, but most of the time we forget the problem." The energy scenario is changing as a result of years of green policies adopted by the major countries in the world. With energy storage playing a key role toward the integration of variable renewable energy (VRE) in the power grid, will Li-ion batteries keep dominating the stationary storage market?
Australiaaithority.com

Epsilor to Unveil Upgraded Version of Its Li-Ion 6T Batteries and a Soldier Wearable Network System at the LAND FORCES Exposition in Australia

Epsilor, a globally recognized manufacturer of smart batteries, chargers and tactical power systems, will showcase an upgraded version if its COMBATT lithium-ion 6T NATO-standard batteries at the LAND FORCES International Land Defence Exposition, which will take place in Brisbane, Australia June 1–3, 2021. Epsilor’s COMBATT 6T batteries provide significantly higher...
Energy IndustryCleanTechnica

Flow Batteries Keep The Energy Flowing

The U.S. Department of Energy has just taken a big step toward America having an emissions-free economy by 2050 by setting aside $20 million for flow battery manufacturability. The U.S. Secretary of Energy, Jennifer Granholm, recently tweeted:. Granholm understands that for renewable energy sources like solar and wind to take...
Energy IndustryScience Now

Batteries used in hearing aids could be key to the future of renewable energy

If necessity is the mother of invention, potential profit has to be the father. Both incentives are driving an effort to transform zinc batteries from small, throwaway cells often used in hearing aids into rechargeable behemoths that could be attached to the power grid, storing solar or wind power for nighttime or when the wind is calm. With startups proliferating and lab studies coming thick and fast, “Zinc batteries are a very hot field,” says Chunsheng Wang, a battery expert at the University of Maryland, College Park.
caelusgreenroom.com

How Tetra Pak Is Using Innovation to Transition Towards a Low Carbon Circular Economy

Tetra Pak U.S. and Canada President and CEO Jeff Fielkow recently joined government officials and opinion leaders from Sweden and the U.S. at an event titled Rethink Tomorrow: Using Innovation to Transition Towards A Low Carbon Circular Economy, aimed towards inspiring U.S. climate action. This virtual symposium discussed how enterprise and innovation can be used to transition towards a low-carbon circular economy.
StocksInvestorPlace

7 Best Battery Stocks to Buy as New Energy Demands Intensify

A sharp boost in government spending for infrastructure will only go so far. Since late last year, clean energy stocks bubbled higher and then lost steam. Speculators took advantage of the buying euphoria to trade the rip and sell on the dip. After the Texas Winter storm of 2021, investors realized that utility companies and battery firms are a critical component of the new energy puzzle. That’s when attention shifted towards battery stocks.
Carsinputmag.com

Audi's testing EV charging stations that store energy in batteries

Audi is piloting a vehicle charging concept that would see EV owners fuel up their cars at hubs that utilize stationary battery packs charged overnight when electricity demand is low. The concept differs from today’s electric vehicle charging stations, like Tesla’s Superchargers, which source power from high-voltage lines connected directly...