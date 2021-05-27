Grizzly Bear Spotted Near Viva Naughton Reservoir
KEMMERER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirms that a grizzly bear was spotted just north of Viva Naughton Reservoir through remote camera photos. "This is black bear country, but with the verified presence of a grizzly, people enjoying the upcoming Memorial Day weekend should be practicing bear safety while outside," said Todd Graham, Green River Region wildlife supervisor. "Be sure to keep a clean camp, free of food waste and garbage."