Kemmerer, WY

Grizzly Bear Spotted Near Viva Naughton Reservoir

By press release
sweetwaternow.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKEMMERER — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department confirms that a grizzly bear was spotted just north of Viva Naughton Reservoir through remote camera photos. “This is black bear country, but with the verified presence of a grizzly, people enjoying the upcoming Memorial Day weekend should be practicing bear safety while outside,” said Todd Graham, Green River Region wildlife supervisor. “Be sure to keep a clean camp, free of food waste and garbage.”

