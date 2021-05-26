CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New wolf killing laws trigger push to revive US protections

By The Associated Press
audacy.com
 2021-05-26

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — Wildlife advocates pressed the Biden administration on Wednesday to revive federal protections for gray wolves across the Northern Rockies after Republican lawmakers in Idaho and Montana made it much easier to kill the predators. The Center for Biological Diversity, Humane Society and Sierra Club filed a...

