With Zlatan Ibrahimovic back in the treatment room, head coach Stefano Pioli has a decision to make in attack ahead of the game against Torino. According to MilanNews, there is still very little hope of recovering the Swede for the last game of the season against Atalanta, while his absence against Torino and Cagliari is certain. Pioli is therefore required to carefully evaluate who can play as centre-forward against the Granata tomorrow night.