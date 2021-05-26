Patti Smith, Moses Sumney, Father John Misty, and More Announced for The Ford’s Summer 2021 Lineup
After weeks of announcements about festival lineups spanning the globe, the latest news is a bit more local to us Angelenos, though just as exciting—The Ford and the LA Phil have announced the schedule for their 2021 summer concert series, which kicks off July 30 at the outdoor Hollywood Hills venue and runs through October 31. The focus on the program’s lineup is LA-based artists, which, in addition to the Philharmonic, opera performers, and dancers, includes the names Patti Smith, Moses Sumney, Father John Misty, The Marías, Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith, Julianna Barwick, Lido Pimienta, and Rodrigo y Gabriela.floodmagazine.com