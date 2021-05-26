Closets and Wood Pro Expo Florida products preview
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. – Wood Pro Expo Florida and the Closets Expo will be well-stocked with a wide assortment of woodworking machinery and supplies. Many of these products are being introduced for the first time at the co-located Florida events set for June 9-10 at the Palm Beach County Convention Center. Included are products that would have had their first public showing at the International Woodworking Fair or the Kitchen & Bath Industry Show if not for coronavirus-related lockdowns.