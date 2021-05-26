In Conversation: Black Midi on the Colorful World of “Cavalcade”

It wasn’t so long ago that black midi turned the music world on its head. The band of raucous Londoners, alongside contemporaries like Black Country, New Road and Squid, signaled the coming of a new British invasion, albeit one that was bolder, more experimental and less immediately accessible than the one that the Beatles helmed in the ‘60s. But the thing about sudden bursts of popularity is that they tend to die down. In today’s fast-moving world, this is especially true. But if the world was looking to shake black midi off of its back, then black midi intended to become a parasitic backpack. Though the way they’ve chosen to do this is not through an ill-advised pivot to some trendy sound but by revising and reshaping their own idiosyncratic profile into something more chaotic and more cohesive.