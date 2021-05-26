Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

In Conversation: Black Midi on the Colorful World of “Cavalcade”

By Raphael Helfand
floodmagazine.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy now, Black Midi is as close to a household name as a band not named King Crimson or King Gizzard can get while playing skronky fusion math rock. Before 2019, Geordie Greep (vocals, guitar), Morgan Simpson (drums), Cameron Picton (bass, vocals), and Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin (guitar) were virtually unknown outside the UK, where their taut yet free-flowing live shows convinced a new generation of Brits that dudes can still occasionally rock. Their first streamable single went online that March, but by then they’d already played SXSW, signed to Rough Trade, and cut a vinyl-only LP with Dan Carey, whose track record includes work with Franz Ferdinand and Lily Allen.

floodmagazine.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marlene Dietrich
Person
Danny Brown
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cavalcade#Popular Music#Mental Health#Popular Songs#Live Bands#Bass Guitar#Cool Stuff#Brits#Rough Trade#American#The Brit School#Spanish#The Inner Mounting Flame#Sxsw#Melodic Songs#Dynamic Songs#Slide Guitars#Complete Songs#Expansive Songs#Cheesy Stuff
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Guitar
News Break
Music
Related
Musicguitar.com

Black Midi – Cavalcade review: challenging, varied and virtuosic

A wildly uninhibited amalgam of freeform jazz virtuosity, proggy indulgence and white hot musicality, Black Midi’s debut album Schlagenheim was one of the most talked about albums of 2019. The bluster surrounding Black Midi’s debut was stoked further by electrifying live dates and sets at Glastonbury and End Of The Road festivals that veered between cold, studied virtuosity and scriptless white-knuckle abandon. It left many observers certain they’d witnessed something new and important but less sure whether they’d actually enjoyed it.
Musicgigwise.com

Live Review: black midi at Hackney Church, London, 28/05/21

Talk about being thrown in at the deep end. Having been deprived of live gig action for many, many months, seeing black midi is less being eased in gently and more a re-baptism of fire. The band are celebrating the release day of their second album Cavalcade with two shows...
Musicinews.co.uk

Black Midi, Hackney Church, review: Mischievous, surreal show was hampered by poor sound quality

It wasn’t the social distancing, table service or uncertain atmosphere that made Black Midi’s return to live music so surreal – it started with the outfits.. The experimental South London band entered the stage at Hackney Church dressed, for reasons unknown, in chef’s whites – impish guitarist-singer Geordie Greep kept his tall hat on throughout – and opened with a rendition of “20th Century Fox Fanfare”.
Musiclive4ever.uk.com

New Music Friday: black midi – Cavalcade

Black midi have released their second studio album today on New Music Friday – have a listen on Live4ever via Spotify. The sonic palette was expanded by black midi as they worked on Cavalcade in the absence of guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin; saxophonist Kaidi Akinnibi, keyboard player Seth Evans and violinist Jerskin Fendrix recruited to move on from the wall of noise which had underpinned their debut long player Schlagenheim.
Rock Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: black midi – Cavalcade

It wasn’t so long ago that black midi turned the music world on its head. The band of raucous Londoners, alongside contemporaries like Black Country, New Road and Squid, signaled the coming of a new British invasion, albeit one that was bolder, more experimental and less immediately accessible than the one that the Beatles helmed in the ‘60s. But the thing about sudden bursts of popularity is that they tend to die down. In today’s fast-moving world, this is especially true. But if the world was looking to shake black midi off of its back, then black midi intended to become a parasitic backpack. Though the way they’ve chosen to do this is not through an ill-advised pivot to some trendy sound but by revising and reshaping their own idiosyncratic profile into something more chaotic and more cohesive.
MusicWMNF

A Conversation With Cathal Coughlan On The State Of Our World Part One

On the release of his much-lauded solo album, Songs Of Co-Aklan, we invited Cathal Coughlan onto Life Elsewhere. It quickly became clear that 60 minutes was not going to be enough time to enjoy what this adventurous musician had to say. Another Zoom session was arranged. Two hours later we had covered a wide variety of subjects, with Mr. Coughlan offering his well-considered opinions. Plus, we ventured to ask the Irish-born musician to select some of his favorite recordings to include in the show. His choices are as eclectic and fascinating as the man himself. Cathal’s passion for music and the artists he talks about is compelling and inspiring.
MusicStereogum

Hear Black Midi Cover Taylor Swift, Talking Heads, King Crimson, & More

London bizarro-rock Band To Watch Black Midi released their sophomore album Cavalcade last week. We spoke to them about Miles Davis, The Adventures Of Tintin, and other inspirations for it, and you can read that interview here. And along with the LP, they also released a number of exclusive flexi discs featuring covers of Taylor Swift’s “Love Story,” Talking Heads’ “Psycho Killer,” King Crimson’s “21st Century Schizoid Man,” Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” and Captain Beefheart’s “Moonlight On Vermont,” showing off the band’s range. Listen to those below.
MusicMichigan Daily

‘Cavalcade’: black midi’s procession beyond the boundaries

The existence of black midi as a band should be used as primary evidence that reality is simply a simulation whose source code has been written by either Kurt Vonnegut or David Mitchell. This is not because of how strange its aesthetic is, although there aren’t many acts out there that can claim to rival it, but because of how it’s managed to captivate such a large portion of music fandom with their undefinable variation of rock.
Rock Musicfloodmagazine.com

In Conversation (Video): AFI’s Davey Havok On Their Punk Legacy and Creating New Album, “Bodies”

“To be surprised by AFI at this point would be surprising,” Davey Havok says during his conversation with FLOOD. “I think at this point 30 years in if people are still with us and they have a familiarity with, you know, anything we’ve done in the past, at all, really.” It’s a musical journey that’s unprecedented for a scrappy punk band from Northern California who formed in 1991—and, maybe most impressively, their mainstream success was a side effect of making authentic music that never fit neatly into one category.
Musicmedialoper.com

Certain Songs #2123: Roxy Music – “Love is The Drug”

For their first four albums, one of the contradictions inherent in Roxy Music was the contrast between Bryan Ferry’s incredibly put together style and the crazed anarchy of many of their songs. And given that Roxy Music was Ferry’s band — especially after he canned ol’ sourpuss Brian Eno a couple of years prior — it was inevitable that they drift in his direction. And in retrospect, it’s surprising it took them this long to do it.
Musicbrooklynvegan.com

Brian Eno launches Sonos Radio station featuring “decades of unreleased music”

Brian Eno now has his own SONOS Radio HD station, The Lighthouse, which in addition to music from his many albums, will also feature hundreds of unreleased tracks from throughout his 50-year career. Sonos says The Lighthouse is "a living collection where Eno will continue to release both past and new musical projects directly to fans across the world."
MusicNME

Soundtrack Of My Life: Paris Lees

“It was on the radio constantly and all over music television. I mean that’s how you do a cover, right? It’s like a dream when I think about it now, though in retrospect I think this song woke me up to the fact there was a wider world out there. It’s just a shame it wasn’t one that could fully celebrate who Whitney was along with her immense talent.”
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

Rostam on How Dave Matthews’ Drummer, a Book About Conflict, and Toasted Sesame Oil Inspired His New Album

Rostam Batmanglij deserves to be included in any discussion of this century’s most influential music producers. He spearheaded the sound of Vampire Weekend’s essential first three albums, blurring the boundaries between indie and pop along the way. He has also spent studio time with many of the past decade’s most exciting stars—Haim, Charli XCX, Frank Ocean—imbuing their music with tangible intimacy. He’s a technical whiz and musical virtuoso who never loses sight of a song’s core humanity. “I’m mostly just interested in what I think is cool,” he says from his bright California studio. “You can’t try to guess what’s going to be big next. I feel like I can smell that in some people’s creative decisions, and it seems like a bad way to make decisions.”
Musicundertheradarmag.com

The Goon Sax Share Video for New Song “Psychic”

Australian trio The Goon Sax are releasing a new album, Mirror II, on July 9 via Matador, their first for the label. Now they have shared its second single, “Psychic,” via a video for the new song. Christine Marie Jones directed the video. Watch it below. The trio features Louis...
MusicDaily Californian

Songs for that summer feeling: A summertime playlist

For many, this summer is going to look a lot different than the last. While typical social activities are only slowly beginning to make their return, the vibes of summers long past are already back. Here are some of The Daily Californian’s picks of tunes perfect for summertime, all in one playlist. These are songs, new and old, aimed to conjure up the mood for the season of sun — where the days are long and the weather’s fine — no matter how you choose to spend yours this year.
MusicDaily Progress

Sonic textures help Turner Cody uncover a heartfelt new sound

“With a lot of art, it’s just a matter of tension between opposing polarities,” said songwriter Turner Cody. For Cody’s latest album, “Friends in High Places,” he brought together more than just binary opposites. Instead, he drew on various musical traditions — including country, folk, and French chanson — and geographical locations for a distinctive work.
New Orleans, LAsoultracks.com

Ledisi to release Nina Simone tribute album, "Ledisi Sings Nina"

On July 23, 2021, Ledisi, the New Orleans-born and Oakland-raised singer, pays tribute to the legendary Nina Simone with the album Ledisi Sings Nina. Featuring seven songs of social and personal import drawn from Simone’s celebrated songbook, Ledisi Sings Nina is a finely crafted, arrangement-driven collection recorded in Holland, Los Angeles, London, and New Orleans—before and after the pandemic began. It balances upbeat, big-band energy with atmospheric balladry, and an attention to historic detail that succeeds in updating the music for a modern hip-hop/R&B era. With the prowess of Ledisi’s voice, the messages of Simone’s music—of personal empowerment and collective protest—retain a relevancy for a BLM generation facing the same harsh challenges and bitter struggles of the 1960s.
Musicfloodmagazine.com

Perfume Genius and Hypnotic Brass Ensemble Recreate Richard Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul”

This year record label Jagjaguwar is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and they’ve separated their celebration into four parts. The first was dubbed Dilate Your Heart, which featured the collaboration between poet Ross Gay and artists such as Bon Iver, Gia Margaret, and Mary Lattimore. The latest installment is titled This is a Mindfulness Drill, which is out June 25 and features a full-length tribute to Richard Youngs’ formative solo album Sapphie by Hypnotic Brass Ensemble, along with vocals by Moses Sumney and Sharon Van Etten. Today, we get to hear the gorgeous rendition of Youngs’ “A Fullness Of Light In Your Soul” featuring Perfume Genius.