Meet the TCC Ellen Pinto Outstanding Students of the Year

Named after former a former Tacoma Community College (TCC) Trustee and civic activist, TCC’s Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year Award acknowledges high academic achievement, contributions to the TCC learning environment, and service to the surrounding community. At their May Meeting, the TCC Board of Trustees voted to name all three of the 2021 finalists Ellen Pinto Outstanding Student of the Year. Each student will be awarded $1,000.