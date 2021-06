In February, Amazon announced it would be implementing artificial intelligence (AI) cameras across its fleet of delivery vans. While the news was met with generally positive reviews by the public – commending Amazon’s commitment to safety on the road – the same cannot be said for those most impacted by the change -- drivers. Many expressed concern over privacy, as the AI-cameras record 100% of the time while they are on their route, with the intended purpose of flagging safety infractions, including failure to stop at a stop sign, speeding and distracted driving.