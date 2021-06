The German supermarket chain “tegut” was recently the target of a cyberattack (source in German) and on April 24 the company activated emergency procedures that shut down their entire central IT network and disconnected it from the internet. While done to limit the exposure of sensitive data, these measures also had side effects including gaps in their supply chain and other services that lasted for weeks. Despite these mitigation efforts, the attackers have already begun to publish company and customer data on the dark web.