Justus Proffit Finds Control Amidst the Flames on “Burning the Ground”

We cannot even begin to discuss Stockholm, Sweden-based melodic death metal quartet This Ending without a protracted and glowing bout of reminiscence for their spiritual predecessor A Canorous Quintet and this has long been a single-edged sword for the group as they’d initially attempted to break out of the early 2000’s with a more commercial take on melodic death metal via Metal Blade, to mixed results. What I mean to suggest is that their knife only seems to cut one way for their existing fandom, whom remain heavily nostalgic for their past as one of the earliest and most resonant Swedish melodic death metal bands and, well, also one of the most memorable beyond the three or four most famous progenitors. As a reader with your own well-formed opinions and idiosyncratic taste I’ll give the benefit of the doubt here and assume there is some mutual understanding that the first to fashion a new sub-genre is not always the “best” or most valuable, I can make this distinction simply because anyone interested in this fourth full-length from This Ending, ‘Needles of Rust‘, is undoubtedly carrying some deeply ingrained love for ‘Silence of the World Beyond’ in hand. For the nostalgia bound, yes, Linus Nirbrant‘s guitar work is going to sell you this album and the straight forward and brilliantly polished modern melodic death metal within has otherwise taken stock of the strong nostalgic appeal of their past selves since reforming their other group back in 2016. Of course there is more to it than that, and this album stands on its own in other ways but, at the very least this record manages to be a triumphant crowd-pleaser with a bit of an epic spiritus floating throughout its tremolo heavy pulse.