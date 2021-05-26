Cola Boyy Shows The Avalanches How to Teleport in His “Don’t Forget Your Neighborhood” Video

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements. - Advertisement - Twitter has been restless for some time and trying all sorts of new ways to monetize the content of what users post. So much so that to potential paid super-followers, now we have to add a new way of displaying advertisements that seems inspired by the one used byInstagram. Full screen so that we do not lose detail of what they sell us. The idea they handle from the company is none other than equating that surface of our screen with that of a “prominent space”, in such a way that those firms that want total interaction with the user can achieve it. The chosen place, in addition, is one that offers no escape because in recent years they have become one of the most demanded by all who use Twitter on a daily basis. The Fleets are filled with publicity Indeed, it is the Twitter Fleets that have seen these advertisements arrive in full screen since they are the only ones in which a user would admit such an invasion. In the timeline it would be more complicated to insert, but in a publication composed of a short video or several images, such an entry in full screen will not seem so abrupt. As you can see in some examples offered from the social network itself. At the moment, that space seems reserved for special firms, for much more worked campaigns through specific agreements with the social network. What’s more, from Twitter they state that “we know from research that more than 75% of people say they like ads in this format and, among those who use Fleets, 73% of people say they look for what other people are. sharing “. That is why, for the moment, this ad will be shown on a limited basis to verify its operation since the ones at Jack Dorsey want to “understand how this content works for customers, not only for Fleet ads, but for future iterations of formats. full screen on Twitter […] We believe that ads should be non-intrusive and bring value to people, so we focus on learning more about how people feel about this new location and how they interact with it. “So brace yourselves, because it looks like we will have in the future more ads within a social network that, until now, had been characterized by its discretion.