Cola Boyy Shows The Avalanches How to Teleport in His “Don’t Forget Your Neighborhood” Video

By Mike LeSuer
 15 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’ve been treated to memorable singles and guest spots from Southern California disco revivalist Cola Boyy for nearly five years now, but today marks the first news of a proper album: Prosthetic Boombox is set for release on June 18 via Record Makers and MGMT Records, with MGMT’s Andrew Van Wyngarden listed alongside artists including The Avalanches, John Carroll Kirby, and Nicolas Godin of Air as one of the record’s many collaborators.

