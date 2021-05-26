The Biden Agenda: Can It Reshape the US Social Contract?
This year, the administration of President Joe Biden introduced two of the largest domestic spending bills the United States has seen in generations. Combined, Biden’s American Jobs Plan and his American Families Plan aim to spend $3.3 trillion and provide $800 billion in tax credits over the next 10 years. (For those who follow such things, technically the jobs programs extend over eight years, while most measures in the Families Plan extend for 10 years.)nonprofitquarterly.org