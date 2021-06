Under the Canadian Drugs and Substances Strategy, the Canadian Institutes of Health Research (CIHR) Institute of Neurosciences, Mental Health, and Addiction (INMHA), and the Institute of Health Services and Policy Research (IHSPR), along with the Canadian Cancer Society, are pleased to announce the upcoming launch of a catalyst grant funding opportunity in the area of alcohol research to inform health policies and interventions. This funding opportunity will support projects related to a) alcohol policies; b) prevention, harm reduction and treatment of problematic alcohol use; and c) key populations and determinants of health. Funding is also available for projects in the areas listed above, which are also relevant to the mandate of the Canadian Cancer Society.