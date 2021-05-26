Judge stays her order on Boston police commissioner
Any plans Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey may have had to move swiftly to fire embattled Police Commissioner Dennis White following a court ruling in her favor were put on hold Wednesday morning by the same judge who sided with the acting mayor. One day after denying White’s motion for an injunction to block his firing, Suffolk Superior Court Judge Heidi Brieger agreed to put her order on hold while White appeals the ruling.commonwealthmagazine.org