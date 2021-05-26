Message from the Warwick Valley CSD Board of Ed

Howard A. Zucker, M.D., J.D. The time has come for the New York Department of Health to take a hard look at relaxing the standards regarding the end of academic year celebrations for commencements and graduation ceremonies. Throughout New York, school districts are planning outdoor graduation ceremonies this spring that require strict attendance limitations, often leaving no choice but to host several smaller ceremonies. With several thousands of spectators now permitted to attend indoor sporting events in New York, allowing school districts to host one traditional outdoor ceremony in their own community with their families in attendance is a needed and safe change to your current requirements. Students and their families deserve nothing less than the traditional outdoor ceremony.