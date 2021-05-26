Cancel
Warwick, NY

Message from the Warwick Valley CSD Board of Ed

 15 days ago

Howard A. Zucker, M.D., J.D. The time has come for the New York Department of Health to take a hard look at relaxing the standards regarding the end of academic year celebrations for commencements and graduation ceremonies. Throughout New York, school districts are planning outdoor graduation ceremonies this spring that require strict attendance limitations, often leaving no choice but to host several smaller ceremonies. With several thousands of spectators now permitted to attend indoor sporting events in New York, allowing school districts to host one traditional outdoor ceremony in their own community with their families in attendance is a needed and safe change to your current requirements. Students and their families deserve nothing less than the traditional outdoor ceremony.

Warwick, NYwarwickvalleyschools.com

WVMS art students provide input for the Village of Warwick Comprehensive Plan

Warwick Valley Middle School students in Nicole Sisco’s art classes created drawings that will hopefully help the Village of Warwick update its Comprehensive Plan. Ms. Sisco assigned all of her students to produce artwork showing what they think are the best parts of the village now or what the village should look like in 20 years. She took the best of the drawings and made a movie that was posted on the village website and viewed by the Comprehensive Plan Committee.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

NY mask requirements being relaxed

ALBANY – During his daily briefing on Monday, Governor Cuomo announced that the requirements for masks to be worn will be relaxed this Wednesday, May 19. The announcement came on the heels of a plea by Hudson Valley county executives to Cuomo to ease the restrictions. The Wednesday change, according...
Syracuse, NYPosted by
Syracuse.com

NY county fairs are on for 2021, Cuomo says

County fairs across New York can once again hold festivals this year, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said today. The fairs must seek permits through local county health departments, Cuomo said. Any fair with 5,000 or more attendees must also seek approval from the state’s Department of Health. Covid-19 safety guidelines, such...
Rockland County, NYrocklandreport.com

Day and Five Other County Executives Release Statement on State Mask Wearing Guidelines

NEW CITY, NY – Orange County Executive Steven M. Neuhaus, Rockland County Executive Ed Day, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone, Putnam County Executive Mary Ellen Odell and Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan released a joint statement on Sunday, May 16th, urging Governor Andrew Cuomo to adopt the CDC’s guidance and allow fully vaccinated residents to return to normalcy and discard masks and the need for social distancing outdoors and in most indoors settings:
Goshen, NYorangecountygov.com

Orange County declares May National Foster Parent Month

Goshen, N.Y. – Orange County has declared May as Foster Parent Month in the County. According to Darcie Miller, Orange County’s Commissioner of Social Services and Mental Health, Foster Parent Month provides an opportunity to acknowledge foster parents, family members, volunteers, mentors, policymakers, child welfare professionals and other community members who help children and youth in foster care find permanent homes and connections.
Syracuse, NYsyr.edu

Updated Mask Guidance

A short time ago, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that the New York State Department of Health will adopt the new mask guidance issued last week by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Generally, the new guidance means individuals who have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 no longer need to wear masks (indoors or outdoors) or maintain social distance. However, today’s announcement from New York State does leave in place masking and distancing requirements on public transportation, in schools and in some other communal settings.
Orange County, NYTimes Herald-Record

Orange County proposes $18 million rail trail from Chester to Salisbury Mills

Orange County officials have proposed an $18 million project to create a 10-mile recreational trail on an abandoned railroad in Chester, Blooming Grove and Cornwall. Planning Commissioner Alan Sorensen is set to appear before a legislative committee on Wednesday to seek approval from lawmakers to apply for $14.4 million in federal funds to build the planned Schunnemunk Rail Trail. The state and county each would contribute $1.8 million to cover the remaining cost.
PoliticsPosted by
96.1 The Breeze

BREAKING: The Erie County Fair Is Coming Back

Just a couple weeks ago we found out that the New York State Fair was coming back this year but we had no guidance on the Erie County Fair. Today we know. The news comes on the heels of an address from Governor Andrew Cuomo where he stated that New York would be adopting the CDC's updated guidelines for mask wearing in the U.S.
Watertown, NYwwnytv.com

Locals react to NY’s mask mandate change

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWNY) - It was all smiles for four men at Watertown’s Johnny D’s. Their weekly lunch together kicked off, and with it came a side of big news. Masks and social distancing will no longer be required for fully vaccinated people in most cases starting Wednesday. “It’s going...
Orange County, NYNew York Post

Six NY county execs urge Cuomo to adopt CDC’s latest mask guidelines

Six county executives in New York — Republicans and Democrats — publicly urged Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Sunday to adopt the CDC’s guidance allowing vaccinated people to ditch their mask in most circumstances. “New York needs to follow the science-backed guidance of the CDC,” read the statement from Orange County’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Mask Confusion: New York’s Mask Rule Still Overrides CDC Guidance

Top lawmakers in the Hudson Valley are urging Gov. Cuomo to "implement the CDC’s common-sense guidance" on masks. Last Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. People who are fully vaccinated no longer need to wear masks or physically distance in most circumstances, indoors or outdoors, except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules, and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.
Orange County, NYMid-Hudson News Network

GOP’s Zeldin stumps in Orange County

WARWCK – Republican gubernatorial candidate Congressman Lee Zeldin of Long Island spent Saturday in Orange County, meeting with state Conservative Party leaders and stumping with GOP officials in the Warwick area. Zeldin said as he travels around the state, issues are similar. “The common theme is so many New Yorkers...
EducationTimes-Herald

CA BOCES students show well in Skills USA

Several local students were honored as top competitors in their fields in the Skills USA NY State competition that was held virtually for all participants. The Skills USA events are competitive events showcasing the best career and technical education students in the nation. Contests begin locally and continue through the state and national levels. Key areas of competition include communication, construction, heavy equipment operation, welding, animal sciences, health sciences, hospitality and tourism, human services, information technology, leadership, manufacturing, and STEM.
Warwick, NYWarwick Valley Dispatch

School District Board Member & Budget Votes Set for May 18

Voters will head to the polls on Tues., May 18 to select candidates on School Boards and vote on the proposed School Budgets in all three School Districts in Warwick. In the Florida Union Free School District, voters are being asked to approve the proposed $23,537,680 budget for the 2021-22 school year. In addition, voters will choose among two candidates for two seats on the Board of Education each for a three-year term. The candidates are incumbents – John T. Redman II and Robert J. Scheuermann. Although Steven Vega is on the ballot, he informed the Warwick Valley Dispatch that he is withdrawing from the race.
Public HealthNews 12

NY to lift mask mandate for fully vaccinated people Wednesday

New York is lifting its mask mandate for fully vaccinated people. Starting Wednesday, fully vaccinated New Yorkers will no longer need their masks in most places. This includes restaurants, gyms, salons and retail settings. The businesses themselves will need to check people's vaccination status with their CDC card or through...
New York City, NYinvesting.com

New York lifts COVID-19 mask requirements for vaccinated people

NEW YORK (Reuters) -New York state will no longer require masks in most public spaces for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19 as of Wednesday, adopting new federal health guidance, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday. Masks will still be required on public transit, in schools and some other communal settings,...