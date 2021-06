New Bedford City Councilor Hugh Dunn is now facing potential criminal charges in relation to his May 1 multi-vehicle crash in downtown New Bedford. The Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, which was conducting an independent investigation of the incident, said today that an application for a criminal complaint has been made this afternoon to the Clerk Magistrate in New Bedford District Court charging Dunn with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, leaving the scene of property damage, and negligent operation of a motor vehicle.