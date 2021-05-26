Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Kelly Clarkson to replace Ellen DeGeneres' daytime slot

fox13news.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES - "The Kelly Clarkson Show" will replace Ellen DeGeneres' longtime talk show's daytime slot in most markets, Fox News has learned. NBC announced the news on Wednesday just weeks after revealing the "Ellen DeGeneres Show" will end in 2022. "'The Kelly Clarkson Show' has earned its dominance in...

www.fox13news.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiffany Haddish
Person
Kelly Clarkson
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Ellen Degeneres
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ellen Show#The Tonight Show#Show Time#Fox News#Nbc#Entertainment Tonight#Foxnews Com#Celebrity Guests#Emmy Awards#Comedian Tiffany Haddish#Rumors#Fall#Los Angeles#President#America#December
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Talk Show
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesfoxbangor.com

Whoopi Goldberg’s Shocked Ellen DeGeneres’ Talk Show is Ending

Whoopi Goldberg was blindsided when we told her Ellen DeGeneres is ending her talk show … it was news to her. We got Whoopi at a COVID vaccination site Friday in East Orange, NJ and when our camera guy asked her reaction to Ellen’s announcement, Whoopi literally took a few steps back she was so shocked.
CelebritiesJanesville Gazette

Mary McNamara: Ellen DeGeneres announced the end of her show. Then somehow, she made things worse

Here is an important fact of American culture: If you are going to quit your job simply because you’re tired of it, you do not ask Oprah Winfrey to do your exit interview. If you are super-famous, as Ellen DeGeneres is, you might ask Savannah Guthrie, as Ellen DeGeneres did, but Oprah remains the goddess of difficult life transitions. If you need to take on the royal family, offer a mass apology, explain your side of a very messy situation or receive a public benediction, you talk to Oprah.
TV & Videoshotnewhiphop.com

Wendy Williams Shades Ellen DeGeneres Following Talk Show Cancellation

Ellen DeGeneres has officially decided to call it quits on her daytime talk show. The last year or so, TheEllen DeGeneres Show has been met with controversy due to the recent exposure on how she treats her staff behind the scenes. Following all the public drama and rumors, Ellen revealed, “Today I am announcing that the last season, season nineteen, will be my last season,” during a recent episode. Now, shade towards DeGeneres’s announcement comes from none other than fellow daytime talk show host Wendy Williams.
CelebritiesPosted by
Kicker 102.5

Kelly Clarkson’s Latest ‘Kellyoke’ Cover is a Twangy Reba McEntire Hit [Watch]

Kelly Clarkson treated fans to a twangy Reba McEntire cover during the "Kellyoke" segment of her most recent episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show. Clarkson delved into McEntire's catalogue from the 1980s, performing "How Blue," which was the first single off of McEntire's 1984 album, My Kind of Country. The song was a hit upon its release, marking McEntire's third career No. 1 on Billboard's Hot Country Songs chart and the first chart-topper in a hot streak that lasted well into the '90s.
TV & VideosRadar Online.com

The Massive Scramble To Replace Ellen DeGeneres After Talk Show Host Quits

The Ellen DeGeneres Show will end in 2022 after its 19th Season, leaving a huge hole in the daytime TV schedule that celebrities are scrambling to fill. As Radar first reported, NBC executives have been grooming Kelly Clarkson to take over the throne ever since her show launched in 2019. We're told the execs "adore Kelly" and staffer say she is "a joy to work with, unlike Ellen."
Theater & Danceimdb.com

Kelly Clarkson Melts Garth Brooks With an Emotional Performance of ‘The Dance’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Kelly Clarkson made Garth Brooks get emotional while performing a rendition of his song “The Dance” at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C. Clarkson, 39, told the country superstar on her daytime talk show “The Kelly Clarkson Show” that she found comfort in his hit song from 1989 while coping with her divorce from talent manager Brandon Blackstock.
CelebritiesComplex

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell’s ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Seth Rogen has finally apologized for being the reason people scream “ahhh, Kelly Clarkson!!” at the singer/host on the street wherever she goes. Rogen hopped on a call with the American Idol champ for an episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show, where the two discussed the popular line from The 40-Year-Old Virgin, which Steve Carell screams while getting waxed. Before jumping into an interview, Kelly asked the actor/writer/producer if he really came up with the line.
Real Estatefoxbangor.com

Ellen DeGeneres Drops $2.9 Million for Santa Barbara Bungalow

Ellen DeGeneres is never one to spare any expense for glitzy properties … which makes this $2.9 million buy all that more interesting. The talk show host just copped this modest yet modern Santa Barbara bungalow … a stone’s throw from the coveted Montecito Butterfly Beach and the famous Biltmore Hotel.
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

If Ellen DeGeneres is going to use conspiracy-theory terms like “orchestrated” and “coordinated,” it might be helpful if she clarified her own accusations

"What exactly was orchestrated and coordinated?" asks Mary McNamara of DeGeneres' Today interview with Savannah Guthrie. "The accusations? And, more important, by whom? A few disgruntled employees? Twitter trolls? Audience members who were not chosen to compete for cash? I certainly hope she is not blaming the media, because a Warner Bros investigation found enough justification in early reports by Buzzfeed to fire the aforementioned executive producers. As she has said before, DeGeneres told Guthrie that she had no idea staff members were unhappy because the A-list guests always seemed quite pleased and the show had 255 employees who worked in different buildings. While the first has nothing to do with anything, the second makes sense. DeGeneres has an easygoing, highly accessible persona, and as she discussed in her terrific 2017 comedy special, this can make life a bit difficult. Especially, one imagines, for a woman at the head of a very high-profile and lucrative business that involves hundreds of people waiting in a sweltering parking garage for the chance to see her show live each and every day. Often with 'We love you, Ellen' signs." ALSO: Wendy Williams calls out DeGeneres for being ignorant of toxic workplace allegations: “We all know people who have worked there, including people here.”
TV Showstvnewscheck.com

‘Family Feud’ Lands Atop The Syndies

Kelly Clarkson had the biggest percentage increase among the top-tier talk shows in the session ending May 23, jumping into a tie with the long-running Ellen DeGeneres and Wendy Williams. Of course, the increasingly popular Clarkson will take over Ellen’s more highly viewed time slots on NBCUniversal-owned stations when the storied DeGeneres talker folds in fall 2022.
Celebritieswonderwall.com

Ricky Schroder apologizes amid backlash for berating Costco employee

Ricky Schroder is being ripped online for posting an Instagram video showing him berating a California Costco employee who refused to let the former child star enter the store without a face mask. The employee, named Jason, maintained his cool and explained that that particular Costco in Los Angeles was...