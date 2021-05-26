Cancel
Abercrombie & Fitch profits surge as stores reopen, web sales leap

New York Post
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAbercrombie & Fitch reported a bigger-than-expected 61 percent jump in first-quarter sales on Wednesday, as the apparel retailer benefited from shoppers returning to its stores and using its beefed-up online business. Shares of the Hollister and Gilly Hicks owner rose 11 percent as it also posted a surprise quarterly profit...

nypost.com
