Abercrombie & Fitch profits surge as stores reopen, web sales leap

ANF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $39.79.