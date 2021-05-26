Saleh Bakri has loved the arts for as long as he can remember. It was only a matter of time before he decided that he wanted to dedicate his life to creating and performing. After spending nearly 20 years in the entertainment industry, he has become well known for his talent and hard work. While he doesn’t have the longest resume, all of his work has been high quality. His ability to play a wide variety of roles has made him an asset to all of his projects, and Saleh still has a lot more that he wants to share with the world. 2021 is already off to a great start for him, and he’s ready to finish the year strong as well. Continue reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about Saleh Bakri.