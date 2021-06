FALL RIVER — Tickets for the City of Fall River’s May 21 drive-In movie are now available for in-person and virtual reservations. The drive-in showing of the 1978 musical "Grease" will take place on Friday, May 21, in the Ray Street parking lot of Durfee High School in Fall River. Gates will open at 6:30 p.m. with the show set to begin at 8:15 p.m. The night’s theme is “1950s Carnival”, including vintage cars from the Bristol County Car Club, costumed characters, caricature artists, 1950s music, and a photo booth. Food will be available for purchase. All vehicles will be entered in a raffle to win prizes.