Local hotel robbed at knifepoint
The Fenton Police Department continues to seek the identity and whereabouts of a knife-carrying man who robbed the Comfort Inn on Silver Parkway on Thursday, May 20 at 10 p.m. Lt. Jeff Cross said a male entered the lobby of the hotel, pointed a hunting-style knife at the female clerk and demanded all of the cash. Caught off guard by the demand, she asked what he wanted. Again, he demanded all of the cash. The clerk removed $266 from the drawer and gave it to the suspect. The suspect was inside the lobby for approximately one minute.