Local hotel robbed at knifepoint

Driver and passenger of crash flee, passenger caught. At 2 a.m. on Saturday, May 8, Fenton police were alerted to a single vehicle crash on northbound U.S. 23, near S. Long Lake Road and the bridge over the Shiawassee River. A GMC Sierra pickup truck had struck the end cap of the guardrail, disabling the truck. Two occupants fled the scene. Police requested a K-9 unit and the passenger of the truck was apprehended in the area of S. Long Lake Road. From the investigation, police identified the driver, a 37-year-old Flint man, who was not apprehended. The truck was impounded and police are seeking an arrest warrant against the driver for leaving the scene of a crash and driving on a suspended license. The passenger was released. It is unknown if alcohol was a factor in the crash.