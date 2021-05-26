Keep your kids entertained this summer with fresh craft ideas

There’s more to raising chickens than buying a backyard coop and decorating it with some charming amenities. Chickens require entertainment as well, not just for their happiness, but for their overall health. A lack of stimulation can lead to physical and behavioral issues for these birds, such as bullying, obesity, and feather pulling. This is especially true during the winter months, when the colder weather limits their typical activities. Luckily, there are plenty of toys for chickens available that are specifically designed to keep boredom at bay.