Xcel Energy launches forgiveness program for those behind on bills

fox9.com
 2021-05-26

Cover picture for the article(FOX 9) - Xcel Energy launched a new program that provides up to 75% past-due forgiveness for those behind on energy bills due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The company announced Wednesday that the program, launched earlier this month, forgives up to 75% of a customer's past-due balance when they enroll in a payment plan and stay current on that plan. So far, more than 1,200 eligible customers have enrolled in the Payment Plan Credit Program.

www.fox9.com
